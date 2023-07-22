Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wins general excellence award from Arkansas Press Association

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette won the award for general excellence among the state’s larger daily newspapers at the Arkansas Press Association’s annual convention in Little Rock on Saturday. The newspaper earned 15 first-place citations.

The Daily Citizen in Searcy won the general excellence award for smaller dailies.

Among larger weekly newspapers, The Leader in Jacksonville won the top award. The general excellence award for medium-sized weeklies went to the Carroll County News in Berryville. The Helena World won general excellence for smaller weeklies.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Will Langhorne won the I.F. Stone Award for investigative reporting.

The Charles Gordon Newman Prize for news story was presented to Scott Loftis, Carroll County News.

The Freeman-Greenberg Prize for editorial writing, given in honor of Edmond W. Freeman III and Paul Greenberg, was presented to Steve Watts of The Daily Citizen.

Arkansas Democrat Gazette photographer Thomas Metthe’s “Memorial Day” was named Photo of the Year.

The first Ernie Deane-Brenda Blagg Columnist of the Year award was presented to Ellen Kreth at The Madison County Record in Huntsville.

Eliza Gaines, the publisher of WEHCO Newspapers, Inc., the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s parent company, was installed as the Press Association’s president on Friday after a unanimous vote by the association’s board of directors.

Members of the Mississippi Press Association chose the winners of the Arkansas association's Better Newspaper Editorial Contest from 1,109 entries. The following is the list of first-place winners in each category and division:

COMMUNITY COVERAGE: HEALTH AND MEDICAL

All dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Janelle Jessen, Garrett Moore. Smaller weeklies: Wynne Progress, David Owens, Dan Brawner. Medium-large weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, Don Hall, John R. Schirmer.

COMMUNITY COVERAGE: AGRICULTURE AND BUSINESS

All dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Doug Thompson, Ron Wood, Laurinda Joenks. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, Horseshoe Bend, Carrie Johnson, Karen Sherrell. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John R. Schirmer.

COMMUNITY COVERAGE: EDUCATION

All dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, I.C. Murrell. Smaller weeklies: Monroe County Argus, Brinkley, Glenda Arnett, Thomas Jacques, Terri Hall. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John R. Schirmer. Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Mountain View. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, staff.

NEWS STORY

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, “Then who killed Johnny?,” Greg Geary. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “25 Evictions in state,” Teresa Moss. Smaller weeklies: Wynne Progress, “Paschal not returning,” David Owens. Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, “‘Nothing to it:’ Reese responds to police report, tax liens,” Scott Loftis. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, “Residents take sides over proposed bar,” Ellen Kreth.

FEATURE STORY

Smaller dailies: The Sun, Jonesboro, “Cold War Relics,” Nena Zimmer. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Satan is real,” Philip Martin. Smaller weeklies: Wynne Progress, “Boxes blessing Wynn residents,” Dan Brawner. Medium weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, “Bringing Brady back,” Tammy Curtis. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Legion honors dad,” Rick Kron.

SERIES REPORTING

Smaller dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, “Excessive Force,” Eplunus Colvin. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Mulberry beating series,” Thomas Saccente, Alexandria Brown. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, “Demolish,” Karen Sherrell. Medium weeklies: Pocahontas Star Herald, “Breast cancer awareness month special,” John Allen French, Jessica Rainwater. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, “To build or not to build,” Ellen Kreth.

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

All dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Public defenders,” Will Langhorne. All weeklies: The Madison County Record, “Charges filed and board members replaced,” Ellen Kreth, Shannon Hahn.

BEAT REPORTER

Smaller dailies: The Baxter Bulletin, Mountain Home, Helen Mansfield. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat- Gazette, Tracy Neal. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, Bobby Stapleton. Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Scott Loftis. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, Huntsville, Ellen Kreth.

SPORTS NEWS STORY

Smaller dailies: The Sun, “Lacewell’s impact on game,” Kevin Turbeville. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Bentonville claims OT win,” Chip Souza. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, “State BB,” Bobby Stapleton. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, “State Champions!,” John R. Schirmer. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, “Eagles stopped short of state,” Rod Harrington.

SPORTS FEATURE STORY

Smaller dailies: The Sun, “Blackman ready to be A-State’s problem solver,” Kevin Turbeville. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Honoring No. 70,” Chip Souza. Smaller weeklies: Wynne Progress, “Voice of the Jackets retiring,” Dan Brawner. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, “Scrapperette coach looks back on state championship season,” John R. Schirmer. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, “In search of several big bites,” Rod Harrington.

SPORTS COLUMN

Smaller dailies: Log Cabin Democrat, Conway, “Death of MSU coach shows how fragile life can be,” Mark Buffalo. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “‘Inexperienced player’ brings some joy,” Rick Fires. Smaller weeklies: Helena World, “Scores show cougars vs. bears would be entertaining,” Andrew Bagley. Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, “Making memories,” Scott Loftis. Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, “Basketball urge still strong,” Lori Freeze.

EDITORIAL

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, “Being left with broken pieces,” Steve Watts. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Unprecedented,” Greg Harton. Smaller weeklies: Helena World, “HWHSD heads should roll since Busses don’t,” Andrew Bagley. Medium weeklies: Pocahontas Star Herald, “Speaking French: Merry Christmas!,” John Allen French. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, “Lingering questions compound confusion and frustration,” Ellen Kreth, Shannon Hahn, Rod Harrington.

NEWS AND POLITICAL COLUMN

Smaller dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, “Mayor faulted for transparency lack,” Byron Tate. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “The lion you want to hug,” John Brummett. Smaller weeklies: Monroe County Argus, Brinkley, “Double standard for Arkansas like everywhere else,” Rick Kennedy. Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, “A fool’s errand,” Scott Loftis. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, “Madison County needs a new senator,” Ellen Kreth.

GENERAL INTEREST COLUMN

Smaller dailies: The Sun, “Let’s talk about it,” Gretchen Hunt. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “For Brent,” Philip Martin. Smaller weeklies: Monroe County Argus, “In life’s game of musical chairs, where do you sit,” Sandra Bagley. Medium weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, “Newspapers…history in the making,” Tammy Curtis. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Offense,” Rick Kron

HUMOROUS COLUMN

Smaller dailies: Paragould Daily Press, “Keeping Santa busy with local letters,” Steve Gillespie. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Chatting with the overlord,” Philip Martin. Smaller-medium weeklies: Pocahontas Star Herald “Speaking French: Birthday party,” John Allen French. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Thanksgiving,” Rick Kron.

FREELANCE RECOGNITION

Smaller dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, “Gunshot hits Cash,” Richard Ledbetter. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “As the cookie crumbles,” Kat Robinson. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, “Guilty,” Angelia Roberts. Medium weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, “Convicted killer speaks out,” Angelia Roberts. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Cabot thumps,” Kathyrn Bland

HEADLINE WRITING

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, “‘D-word’ not nasty for Wildcats Steve Watts,” Jason King. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Credits to roll soon for drive-in,” Mark Mondier. Smaller weeklies: Wynne Progress, “Go fiche,” David Owens. Medium weeklies: Pocahontas Star Herald, “Redskins grab the Cats by the tail,” John Allen French. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Check bounces,” Jonathan Feldman, Lori Freeze.

SINGLE NEWS PHOTO

Smaller dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, “Gunshot hit Cash,” Richard Ledbetter. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Memorial Day,” Thomas Metthe (Photo of the Year). Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, “Total loss,” Joe Beavers. Medium weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, “Flash flood takes truck,” Tammy Curtis. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Solar array,” Jeffrey Smith.

SINGLE FEATURE PHOTO

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, “Showing their colors,” Greg Geary. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Towering tire change,” Spencer Tirey. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, “Pelicans,” Joe Beavers. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, “It’s all for OCC,” John R. Schirmer. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Boy in Dragon 5,” Jeffrey Smith.

SINGLE SPORTS ACTION PHOTO

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, “Knockout blow,” Mark Buffalo. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Duly noted,” Charlie Kaijo. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, “Getting vertical,” Bobby Stapleton. Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, “Diving for extra yardage,” Charles Chappell. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Backward TD,” Kimberly Harper.

SINGLE SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO

Smaller dailies: The Sun, “Victorious,” Kevin Turbeville. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Eye on the ball,” Charlie Kaijo. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, “Lady Bear Katz 4-Peat,” Bobby Stapleton. Medium weeklies: Clay County Courier, Corning, “Their cup runneth over; Rice Bowl Champs!,” Pam Lowe. Larger weeklies: The Leader, “Coach big hug,” David Scolli.

PICTURE PAGE PHOTO ESSAY

Smaller dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, “White Hall seniors recall achievements,” I.C. Murrell. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat- Gazette, “Wooo, Pig! Sooey!” Charlie Kaijo. Smaller weeklies: Helena World, “City in crisis: Parks deteriorating as council opposes funding,” Rick Kennedy, Andrew Bagley. Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, “Tigers, Bobcats get closer to kickoff,” Charles Chappell, Scott Loftis. Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, “T-ball action,” Lori Freeze.

BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN

All dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Terry Austin.

GRAPHIC DESIGN PORTFOLIO

All Dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Carrie Hill. All weeklies: Helena World, Rick Kennedy.

BEST DIGITAL PRESENCE & AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

All dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. All weeklies: The Madison County Record.



