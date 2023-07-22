BASEBALL

Cards trade reliever Cabrera

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Genesis Cabrera in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez. The 26-year-old Cabrera was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Monday. The Blue Jays designated right-hander Trent Thornton for assignment to make room for Cabrera on the 40-man roster. Cabrera made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2019. The left-hander is 13-11 with a 4.14 ERA in 174 games. Cabrera has struggled this year, going 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 32 appearances. He allowed two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings in his final game with St. Louis last weekend. The 19-year-old Hernandez has split this season between the Florida Complex League team and Class A Dunedin, batting .213 with 3 home runs and 15 RBI in 42 games.

GOLF

Gerard holds 4-point lead

Ryan Gerard had seven birdies in a bogey-free second round Friday to take a four-point lead over Patrick Rodgers in the Barracuda Championship. Co-sanctioned by the European tour, the tournament uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. Five points are awarded for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. Gerard had 30 points after the 14-point day on the Tahoe Mountain Club's par-71 Old Greenwood layout. The 23-year-old former North Carolina player has special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. Rodgers scored 11 points Friday. Vincent Norrman, the tour rookie from Sweden who won a playoff Sunday in the Barbasol Championship for his first tour title, was third with 23 points. He eagled the par-5 12th in a 12-point round. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is tied for 49th place with 12 points. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) failed to make the cut with seven points.

New low score at team event

Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol birdied six of the last eight holes in alternate-shot play for an 8-under 62 and a three-stroke lead Friday in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich., the LPGA Tour's lone team event. Knight made a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th in windy conditions at Midland Country Club to break the tournament alternate-shot round record and 54-hole scoring mark at 18-under 192. Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 68. They finished second last year. Former University of Arkansas golfers Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi are tied for fifth place with a 12-under 198.

TENNIS

Alcaraz continues to win

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup on Friday in Nice, France. The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice. The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Top seed ousted

Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina is out of the Palermo Open after losing to home favorite Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals on Friday. The fifth-seeded Paolini found herself 3-1 down in the deciding set and facing three break points but managed to rally and didn't let Kasatkina get a look in as she went on to triumph 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The Italian player will next face Sara Sorribes Tormo, who had lost six of her past seven quarterfinals. But the Spanish player got past that mental block by beating Clara Brunel 6-1, 7-6 (6). Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen of China will face third-seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif in the other semifinal on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club.

FOOTBALL

Top pick gets 4-year contract

The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to disclose the terms publicly. The deal comes just four days before the Panthers are to report to training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. All of Carolina's draft picks are now under contract heading to camp. The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears from the ninth spot to get Young, giving them a potential long-term solution at quarterback -- a position where they have struggled to find stability for years. The 5-10, 204-pound Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 for Alabama, where he was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He finished second in school history with 8,356 career yards passing and 80 touchdowns.

Giants sign Robinson, Beasley

With less than a week until the opening of training camp, the New York Giants have signed running back James Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley. The addition of Robinson provides depth at running back and insurance in case of any potential holdout for star Saquon Barkley. Barkley was unable to get a new contract from the Giants ahead of this week's deadline for players on a franchise tag to reach multi-year deals.

Jags, Smoot reach agreement

Veteran edge rusher Dawuane Smoot signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday that includes $2.25 million guaranteed. The Baltimore Ravens helped get the deal done. Smoot had a visit to Baltimore lined up for next week, a pending trip that prompted the Jaguars to hasten negotiations. The sides settled on a low-risk deal for the Jaguars that includes plenty of performance incentives for Smoot, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in December. Smoot's contract could max out at $6.25 million, although that's highly unlikely since he's expected to start training camp and the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. The team hopes he can return in mid-October.

TRACK & FIELD

Mile record falls

Faith Kipyegon set a third world record in two months after smashing the previous best mile time at a Diamond League event in Monaco on Friday. The Kenyan clocked 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds in the Herculis Meeting at Stade Louis II to shatter the 4:12.33 set by long-time rival Sifan Hassan, on the same track in 2019. Kipyegon is the two-time Olympic and world 1,500-meter champion. In early June, she set a world record in the 5,000 meters at the Diamond League meet in Paris, a week after becoming the fastest woman over 1,500 at the Golden Gala meet in Florence, Italy.

HOCKEY

Kraken sign defenseman Dunn

The Seattle Kraken re-signed top defenseman Vince Dunn to a four-year, $29.4 million contract Friday, locking up one of their core pieces coming off the best season of his career. Dunn, 26, had a career-high 14 goals and 64 points in the regular season playing in the top defensive pairing for the Kraken. Teamed with veteran Adam Larsson, Dunn enjoyed the breakout season many expected when he was taken by Seattle during the expansion draft before its inaugural season. Dunn was a restricted free agent and the long-term contract avoided an arbitration hearing. The contract will run through the 2026-27 season and his $7.35 million annual average is the largest financial commitment made to date by the Kraken on a new contract. Goalie Philipp Grubauer signed a six-year, $35.4 million deal that averages $5.9 million per season before Seattle's inaugural season in 2021-22.