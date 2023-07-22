Press association installs Gaines as new president

Eliza Gaines, the publisher of WEHCO Newspapers, Inc., the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's parent company, was installed Friday as the newest president of the Arkansas Press Association.

The induction occurred during the organization's honors banquet as part of its annual convention, which is taking place at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

Gaines, the daughter of former publisher Walter Hussman Jr., was elected unanimously by the association's board of directors as its 145th president.

Her installation comes in the association's 150th year of existence.

"I'm honored to represent an association that is still going strong after 150 years and whose motto is 'Free Press, Free People,'" Gaines said in an emailed response to questions. "I've seen firsthand the association's commitment to government transparency and the sustainability of newspapers across the state."

Gaines outlined three goals she has for the Arkansas Press Association during her one-year term.

"We have to be proactive in protecting our FOIA and legal notice laws," Gaines said. "I'm eager to get a head-start on strategies for the 2025 legislative session.

"I also think that as the voice of the industry, we have a responsibility to better educate Arkansans -- especially non-readers – on the importance of having a local, reliable news source in their community.

"Another goal is sharing the success stories of newspapers -- big and small -- across the country that have found a path to sustainability."

Gaines is the association's 10th female president.

Her election marks the first time that three women have served as the president in three consecutive years.

She follows Ellen Kreth, owner and publisher of the Madison County Record in Huntsville, and Lori Freeze, editor of the Stone County Leader in Mountain View.

Friday's ceremony saw 18 past presidents pass along a gavel until it reached Gaines, who was then installed as president.