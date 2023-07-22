Russia targets farm storage buildings in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia followed its withdrawal from a grain export deal by expanding its attacks from port infrastructure to farm storage buildings in Ukraine's Odesa region Friday, while also practicing a Black Sea blockade.

Other Russian missiles damaged what officials described only as an "important infrastructure facility" southwest of the port city of Odesa, in what appeared to be an effort to cripple Ukraine's food exports.

Attacks in recent days have put Odesa in Russia's crosshairs after Moscow abandoned a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.

In the attack on the storage site, two low-flying cruise missiles started a blaze, then another struck during firefighting efforts, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said. The barrage injured two people, damaged equipment and destroyed 100 metric tons of peas and 20 metric tons of barley, Kiper said.

Russia targeted Ukrainian critical grain export infrastructure after vowing to retaliate for what it said was a Ukrainian attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

"The enemy is continuing terror, and it's undoubtedly related to the grain deal," said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military's Operational Command South.

Russia and Ukraine have announced that they will treat ships traveling to each other's Black Sea ports as potential military targets.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin clarified the Defense Ministry's announcement earlier this week that Moscow has declared wide areas in the Black Sea dangerous for shipping. The ministry said it would consider incoming vessels as laden with weapons and treat the country of its flag as a participant in the conflict on the Ukrainian side.

Vershinin said the Russian navy will inspect the vessels to make sure they aren't carrying military cargo before taking any other action.

"There is no longer a sea humanitarian corridor, there is a zone of increased military danger," he told a news briefing.

Vershinin added that Russia will fulfill the needs of African countries despite the deal's termination. President Vladimir Putin has promised to provide poor countries in Africa with free grain.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal off a section of the Black Sea. In the maneuvers, a missile boat fired anti-ship cruise missiles at a mock target.

The ministry also said it fired long-range, sea-launched weapons on facilities "used for preparation of terror attacks against the Russian Federation involving drones," adding that "all the designated targets have been hit." It didn't elaborate.

Putin, meantime, repeated his claim that Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive is failing, although he offered no evidence.

Putin told his Security Council that the Ukrainian military has suffered huge losses and the West is struggling to maintain supplies of weapons and ammunition.

Putin also spoke provocatively about Poland, claiming Warsaw has formed a special military unit to ensure security in western Ukraine and plans to meddle in Kyiv's affairs.

In other developments, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the country's culture minister.

"Paving stones, city decorations and fountains can wait till after the victory," he said.

Recent scandals have involved local authorities, such as the repair of a cobblestone road in central Kyiv and renovation of a fountain in a western Ukraine city.

Zelenskyy also fired the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, who was also ambassador to the International Maritime Organization. He gave no reason, but Prystaiko had publicly criticized the president.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Wilks of The Associated Press.

A man watches as emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Russia pounded Ukraines southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night in a wave of strikes that has destroyed some of the countrys critical grain export infrastructure. (AP Photo/Libkos)



In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)



CORRECTS DATE - In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21,2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)



In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21, 2023, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet fires a missile while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)



People walk next to a farm storage building destroyed after a Russian attack in Odesa region, Ukraine, Friday, July 21, 2023. A missile barrage injured two people, damaged equipment and destroyed 100 metric tons of peas and 20 metric tons of barley, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said. (AP Photo/Libkos)



Nicolas de Riviere, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, center, Martin Griffiths Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, left and Sergiy Kyslytsya, permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speak before the UN Security Council meeting to discuss the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine, Friday, July 21, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)



Nicolas de Riviere, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, left, speaks with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations, before the UN Security Council meeting to discuss the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine, Friday, July 21, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)



Emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Russia pounded Ukraines southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night in a wave of strikes that has destroyed some of the countrys critical grain export infrastructure. (AP Photo/Libkos)

