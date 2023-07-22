Smith scores twice in American romp





AUKLAND, New Zealand -- Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Friday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat in this year's tournament.

Vietnam drew comparisons to Thailand, the team the Americans routed 13-0 in in their 2019 World Cup opening game. But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient, kept the game closer than expected, and goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh stopped Alex Morgan's first-half penalty attempt.

Morgan was knocked to the field clutching her calf after trying for the rebound off her missed penalty, but she quickly returned. It was just her second penalty miss for the United States.

Smith, one of 14 Americans playing in their first-ever World Cup, showed why she was named both U.S. Soccer's Player of the Year and the National Women's Soccer League MVP last year with her two first-half goals.

Smith scored off a pass from captain Lindsey Horan in the 14th minute. Smith and Horan celebrated with a choreographed handshake after the goal. She scored again in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0 going into the break. The United States was at first flagged as offside before a video review confirmed the goal.

The U.S. team was infused with young talent including Smith and Trinity Rodman after settling for a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Among the veterans, 38-year-old Megan Rapinoe made her 200th international appearance against Vietnam.

Rapinoe, who scored in the World Cup final in France and was named that tournament's best player, did not start. She announced before the team left for New Zealand that this would be her last World Cup and she would retire from her professional team at the end of the season.

Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle, who were both limited by injuries in the run-up to the tournament, both came in as substitutes in the 63rd minute. Rapinoe sported bright blue hair.

The youngest player on the team, 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, was also a second-half sub.

Horan scored into a wide-open net off a pass from Smith, who was rushed by the goalkeeper and deftly sent the ball back to her. Horan, who was recently engaged, kissed her ring in celebration.

There was early drama when Rodman, the daughter of former NBA great Dennis Rodman and one of the young newcomers on the team, appeared injured after falling hard on her back when she was tackled by defender Tran Thi Thu. Rapinoe warmed up on the sidelines and a stretcher was brought out on the filed, but Rodman stood and returned to the match a few moments later.

Saturday's game was the first meeting between the United States and Vietnam. The Vietnamese lost two exhibition matches ahead of the tournament and fell 9-0 to Spain in a closed-door tune-up match in Auckland last Friday.

Also in Group E are the Netherlands and Portugal, which meet Sunday in Dunedin. Portugal is also making its first World Cup appearance.

The group plays all of their matches in New Zealand, which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia. The United States plays the Netherlands in a 2019 final rematch on Thursday in Wellington.

Should the United States top the group, the team will head to Sydney for the round of 16.

Back home in the United States, a sign was erected on the North Lawn of the White House that said "Go Team USA! We are all behind you."

SPAIN 3,

COSTA RICA 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- With three goals in four minutes in the middle of a lopsided first half, Spain shattered Costa Rica's resistance, created the foundation of a resounding win and sent a warning to rivals.

Speculation that Spain was a team weakened by injuries was misleading. They had more than 80% of possession by halftime, 12 corners, 15 shots on goal and had put to rest any concerns over injured players left behind. That the second half didn't match the first was of little concern.

Spain began its campaign with a performance that demanded attention and brightened a bitter winter's night in Wellington.

Two-time Ballon d'Or-winner Alexis Putellas started on the bench, wasn't needed until the 77th minute, and went on to a rousing ovation after her long injury battle.

Though they attacked relentlessly, Spain needed 22 minutes until its opened the scoring, an own goal. Aitana Bonmati cut the ball back across goal from the left and Valeria del Campo, attempting to clear, sliced the ball into her own net.

Bonmati scored herself a minute later, striking the ball hard and low from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Esther Gonzalez was on hand to add the third. It mattered little when Jennifer Hermoso missed from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, her shot saved by Daniela Solera.

SWITZERLAND 2,

PHILIPPINES 0

DUNEDIN, New Zealand -- Ramona Bachmann drilled her penalty kick into the left side of the net moments before halftime to set up Switzerland's win over Philippines.

Switzerland's Seraina Piubel added a second-half goal, scoring on the rebound from a missed shot by Coumba Sow that ricocheted off Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Group A encounter was the first game inside Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, the tournament's only indoor venue. The crowd's cheers echoed around the walls of the roughly half-full stadium, with an attendance of 13,711 in a venue that can fit over 30,000.

Philippines forward Katrina Guillou appeared to score a goal in the 15th minute, but it was waived off by an offside call.

Switzerland dominated offensively, outshooting the Philippines 17-3, but the Filipinas' defense hung on. McDaniel held her own, making several key first-half saves -- only allowing Bachmann's late penalty.

