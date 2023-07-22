Stager: fundraising fine unfair in Capitol riot case

Federal prosecutors want a judge to fine Peter Francis Stager of Conway $31,627 when he is sentenced on Monday in the District of Columbia for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

But Stager's attorneys say that's not fair.

The $31,627 was raised by Stager's wife to help support their family while he was in the D.C. jail, according to a court filing Thursday night.

"A fine is not warranted or appropriate in this case," wrote Stager's attorneys. "As provided in the [presentence report], Mr. Stager does not have the ability to pay, even in light of the GiftSendGo [sic] campaign through which he raised $31,627. Even beyond what is provided in the [presentence report], Mr. Stager has had significant legal expenses in relation to this case that far exceed $31,627, including pending legal fees nearing $50,000."

Stager has remained in the D.C. jail since his arrest on Jan. 14, 2021.

Stager, 44, pleaded guilty in February to one count of assaulting a police officer during the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Six other charges against him are to be dismissed at sentencing, as part of a plea agreement.

Stager used a flagpole to beat a Metropolitan Police officer who had been knocked down and dragged from an archway onto the Capitol steps, according to court filings. An American flag was affixed to the pole.

In their sentencing memorandum, prosecutors called it a brutal assault, saying Stager struck the officer at least three times. The officer suffered bruises and abrasions.

The government wants Stager sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. His attorneys say the 29 months he has already spent in the D.C. jail is sufficient punishment for the crime.

In their sentencing memo filed July 13, prosecutors wrote "Stager should not be able to 'capitalize' on his participation in [the] January 6 riot in this way."

The online GiveSendGo.com campaign in which the $31,627 was raised refers to Stager as a "political prisoner."

"Peter went to the Capital that day to hear President Trump and support his fellow patriots," according to the campaign. "He did not enter the Capitol Building and does not have any criminal history. Over the last 6 months, Peter has been denied bail, denied his basic human rights, and access to his attorney with the exception of status hearings where he has not been able to speak for himself. Peter is a loving father to two beautiful, well-rounded children, a supportive husband and a loyal friend.

"The stress and heartache that not only Peter's kids and wife, but all the Political Prisoners families are going through I would not wish on anyone. I am asking for your prayers, love, and support for our loved ones and their families."

But the narrative has changed, according to Stager's attorneys.

"The narrative set forth on the campaign's webpage is simply the result of a perspective muddled by misunderstanding that is no longer held," they wrote in Thursday's filing. "Other January 6 cases also support this position. In several instances, courts have declined to apply fines against January 6 defendants who raised money through online campaigns."

They cite several examples in the court filing.

Stager faces a statutory maximum fine of $250,000, according to the prosecutors.