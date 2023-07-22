State Senate confirms 8 of Sanders’ appointments to state posts

The Arkansas Senate on Friday confirmed eight of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' appointments to state posts, including the governor's appointment of former state Rep. Ken Bragg, R-Sheridan, to the state Board of Education.

Bragg replaced Ouida Newton on the education board.

With 23 senators on hand and 12 absent, the Senate voted Friday to confirm the Republican governor's eight appointments in a voice vote without any audible dissenters after the Senate Rules Committee recommended the Senate confirm all eight of the appointments.

The other gubernatorial appointees confirmed by the Senate included:

State Bank Commissioner Susannah Marshall. Sanders reappointed Marshall, who has served as state bank commissioner since 2020, to the post.

State Division of Arkansas Heritage Director Marty Ryall. Sanders appointed Ryall to replace Jimmy Bryant, who retired at the end of June as the division's director.

Arkansas Development Finance Authority board members Rod Coleman of Fort Smith and Kirkley Thomas of Little Rock.

Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training members Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods of Pine Bluff and Arkansas State Police Major Stacie Rhoads of Bigelow.

During the Senate Rules Committee meeting Senate Republican Whip Ricky Hill of Cabot said senators need to make sure that officials in the governor's office consult the senator whose constituent is being considered for an appointment by the governor, before the governor makes that appointment with all gubernatorial appointments.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said officials in the governor's office now fully understand they need to consult senators about prospective appointees in their districts, and he doesn't expect the governor's office to fail to do that in the future.

Historically, the Senate has confirmed or rejected gubernatorial appointees based on the wishes of the senator of the district in which an appointee resides in most cases.

During the past 20 years, the Senate has rarely declined to confirm a governor's appointees until this year, when the Senate and the Senate Rules Committee rejected more than 30 of former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's appointees.

During this year's regular session the Legislature enacted Act 794 to require the Senate president pro tempore to call for a meeting of the Senate at least once every three months between legislative sessions to consider recommendations from the Senate Rules Committee regarding confirmation of gubernatorial appointments. The regular session adjourned May 1.

Prior to Act 794 becoming effective April 12, the Senate could only consider confirming gubernatorial appointees during a regular, fiscal or special session.