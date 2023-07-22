TRACK AND FIELD

Hiltz sets American record in mile

Nikki Hiltz, a former University of Arkansas All-American, broke a 38-year-old American record in the mile Friday at the Monaco Diamond League meet.

Hiltz finished sixth in 4 minutes, 16.35 seconds to break the previous record of 4:16.71 by Mary Slaney in 1985.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won the mile in Monaco in a world-record 4:07.64. The previous world record was 4:12.33 set by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in 2019.

Hiltz, a seven-time All-American for the Razorbacks from 2016-18 after transferring from Oregon, won the 1,500 meters at the USA Championships on July 8 by running 4:03.10 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert, who has a Name, Image and Likeness agreement with Puma but is still competing as a collegiate athlete, went 57 feet, 11 1/4 inches on Friday night in Monaco in his Diamond League meet debut to finish second.

Hibbert, who swept NCAA and SEC triple jump titles indoors and outdoors and won the Jamaican national title earlier this month, was beaten by Olympic bronze medalist Hugues Zango, 30, who went 58-1 1/4.

Hibbert, 18, went 56-6, 56-5 1/2, 55-10 1/4 and 57-6 1/4 on his other attempts Friday. He passed on his fifth attempt before Zango took the lead.

Shamier Little, a former NCAA champion at Texas A&M who trains in Fayetteville and won this year's title at the USA Championships, took second in the 400-meter hurdles at the Monaco meet, running a personal-best 49.68.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who also trains in Fayetteville after competing at Georgia and Texas, finished second in the long jump with a mark of 22-7.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Mickelson leads the way as Team Arkansas cruises

For the second year in a row, Team Arkansas is headed to the Sweet 16 of The Basketball Tournament.

Hunter Mickelson supplied a team-high 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had 2 steals to power Team Arkansas to a 63-52 victory over Purple & Black during the second round of the Wichita (Kan.) Region at Charles Koch Arena.

Brandon Wood added 18 points and Adrio Bailey finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks for Team Arkansas, which trailed for just three minutes and outrebounded its counterparts 48-32 to roll into Sunday's regional final.

Mickelson shot 8 of 9 from the floor for Team Arkansas, which closed the first half on a 10-0 run to carry a 37-21 lead into halftime. Purple & Black got within 57-52 on a three-pointer from Mike McGuirl after the Elam Ending format kicked in, but Team Arkansas scored the final six points -- culminated by a free throw by Wood -- to move into the next round.

McGuirl had 16 points and Kamau Stokes nine for Purple & Black. The Kansas State-affiliated group shot 30.2% (19 of 63) from the field compared to 45.3% (24 of 53) for Team Arkansas.

-- Erick Taylor