TOOLS & TOYS: Rollink Flex 360 and HOTLOGIC Mini





Rollink Flex 360

What's to love: Storing suitcases can take up a lot of space, but Rollink has come up with a great solution. This suitcase will collapse to a width of only 6 inches taking up much less room in a closet.

What does it do: To pack the suitcase unzip and open. There are four flaps that fold out to expand and hold the sides rigid and in place. A built in TSA-approved combination lock provides security. The case has four 360 degree double spinner wheels and a telescoping aluminum handle that make it easy to wheel across any concourse. The hard poly-carbonate shell is available in eight colors and the suitcases are available in four sizes: carry-on, international carry-on, medium and large. Prices start at $199. Visit rollink.com for more information.

HOTLOGIC Mini

What's to love: Trying to avoid fast food on a road trip can be difficult, but a homemade hot meal can be had with a little planning and this HOTLOGIC Mini made for use in vehicles by plugging into the vehicle's 12-volt power port.

What does it do: The HOTLOGIC will heat food up to a safe temperature of 165 degrees. Use a glass or plastic sealed container for frozen, fresh or leftover food. Place the container on the hot plate and zip the case shut. The portable HOTLOGIC will heat the food and keep it at 165 degrees for up to 12 hours. It comes with a booklet that suggests heat times for different foods. For example, leftovers should take 30 to 40 minutes, while a frozen meal could take up to two hours. Once warmed, the device keeps food warm until ready to eat. The HOTLOGIC Mini, 12-volt vehicle version sells for $39.95. For more information visit hotlogic.com.



