TRAVELERS 4, CARDINALS 0

Emerson Hancock allowed one hit in seven innings to help propel the Arkansas Travelers to a victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Hancock (11-3) allowed a single to Arquimedes Gamboa with one out in the fourth inning. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter, throwing 54 strikes on 77 total pitches.

Jake Haberer relieved Hancock in the eighth and did not allow a hit. Travis Kuhn worked the ninth, giving up a two-out single to Victor Scott II.

The Travs picked up two runs in the fourth when Robert Perez Jr. reached on an error by Springfield third baseman Errol Robinson, which allowed Spencer Packard and Isiah Gilliam to score.

Robbie Tenerowicz added a two-run home run in the sixth, his 15th.

Pine Bluff native Tink Hence (1-1) started for Springfield. He worked 5 innings and allowed 2 runs, none earned, on 2 hits with 3 strikeouts and 2 walks.