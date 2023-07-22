Trump pushes to block Georgia probe

ATLANTA -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump continued their last-minute push to block an Atlanta-area investigation into whether he and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia -- a motion that will now be decided by a judge based outside Fulton County.

In an order made public Friday, Fulton County Superior Judge Ural Glanville recused the entire judicial bench in Fulton County from hearing Trump's motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from further investigating Trump. The motion also calls for throwing out evidence and a final report gathered by a special grand jury that investigated the case.

Glanville, the chief judge in Fulton County Superior Court, reassigned the case to Georgia's Seventh Judicial Administrative District "for the appointment of a judge who is not a member of the district to preside over the case."

The order came as Trump's attorneys filed an amended motion to disqualify Willis and quash the special grand jury filings -- a 650-page filing that accused Willis, in part, of "fundraising for her reelection campaign on the back of this case."

Trump's attorneys accuse Willis, a Democrat who is seeking a second term in the 2024 election, of retweeting "requests for followers and campaign donations which referenced her prosecution of this investigation." They cite an influx of donors from outside Georgia to her reelection campaign last year and claim the fundraising violates professional ethics and should disqualify her from the case.

The filing cites Twitter messages posted in July 2022 by Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic political strategist not affiliated with Willis's campaign, suggesting his followers donate to Willis's reelection campaign and follow her campaign Twitter account.

"She is exactly the kind of candidate we must not only elect but re-elect," Parkhomenko tweeted. In a later message, he added, "Republicans will do everything they can to stop her when she is up for re-election."

A few days later, Willis's campaign account retweeted Parkhomenko's initial message urging his audience to follow her account and followed up with a message noting its increase in followers.

"Adam, I am so humbled by your support," Willis's campaign tweeted to Parkhomenko. "This week has been amazing! 60k -- WOW. THANK YOU."

A spokesman for Willis declined to comment on the Glanville order and the latest Trump filing.

The legal maneuvering comes four days after the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected Trump's petition to disqualify Willis and her office and quash the findings of the special grand jury.

Trump's lawyers also unsuccessfully asked the top court to stay all criminal proceedings in the case -- a request that came just weeks before Willis is expected to announce indictment decisions in the matter. But the nine-justice panel quickly dismissed Trump's request, declaring that Trump had not proved the "extraordinary circumstances" that would warrant their intervention.

Willis has indicated she could pursue indictments in the coming weeks. In another letter to Fulton County officials, she announced that much of her staff would work remotely at least four days a week between July 31 and Aug. 18 -- dates coinciding with grand jury work -- and asked that no in-person proceedings be scheduled at the county's courthouse during that period.

In their latest motion, made public Friday, Trump's attorneys pointed to Willis's public timeline and pushed for their petition to be heard under court rules that allow "emergency motions."

"Petitioner cannot sit on his hands while a prosecutor with a disqualifying personal interest uses unconstitutionally obtained evidence to drag him ultimately into a courtroom," the Trump motion said.