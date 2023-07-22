Trump’s documents trial set for May 2024

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's prosecution on charges of illegally retaining dozens of classified documents set a trial date Friday for May 2024, taking a middle position between the government's request to go to trial in December and Trump's desire to push the proceeding until after the 2024 election.

In her order, Judge Aileen Cannon said the trial was to be held in her home courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., a coastal city 2½ hours north of Miami that will draw its jury pool from several counties Trump won handily in his two previous presidential campaigns.

Cannon also laid out a calendar of hearings, throughout the remainder of this year and into next year, including those concerning the handling of the classified material at the heart of the case.

The scheduling order came after a contentious hearing Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, where prosecutors working for the special counsel, Jack Smith, and lawyers for Trump sparred over when to hold the trial.

The timing of the proceeding is more important in this case than in most criminal matters because Trump is now the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination and his legal obligations to be in court will intersect with his campaign schedule.

The date Cannon chose to start the trial -- May 20, 2024 -- falls after the bulk of the primary contests, but it is less than two months before the start of the Republican National Convention in July and the formal start of the general election season.

In a statement referring to the Department of Justice, the Trump campaign called Cannon's order "a major setback to the DOJ's crusade to deny President Trump a fair legal process. The extensive schedule allows President Trump and his legal team to continue fighting this empty hoax."

Trump's advisers have been blunt that winning the presidency is how he hopes to beat the legal charges he is facing, and he has adopted a strategy of delaying the trial, which is expected to take several weeks, for as long as possible.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Cannon's decision. But it did not come as a surprise to prosecutors, who set their initial aggressive timetable expecting Cannon would select a date, probably sometime in the first half of 2024, and reject the Trump legal team's request to push it past the election, according to a person familiar with the situation.

It is not clear whether the May 2024 date will hold. As part of her order, Cannon designated Trump's case as "complex," a move that could allow for additional delays.

In a 38-count indictment filed last month by Smith's office, the former president was charged with illegally holding on to a trove of 31 documents containing sensitive national security information in violation of the Espionage Act. He was also accused of conspiring with one of his personal aides, Walt Nauta, to obstruct the government's repeated efforts to reclaim the documents.

Setting the schedule for Trump's trial was the first significant decision in the case for Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020. She was randomly assigned to the case in June and faced enormous scrutiny after having made some rulings last year in a related matter that were favorable to Trump and that were ultimately overturned in a stinging reversal by a federal appeals court.

But in her scheduling order Friday, she split the difference between the two sides, giving neither the government nor the defense what they had sought.

"The Court finds that the interests of justice served by this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendants in a speedy trial," Cannon wrote.

She rejected Trump's requests to delay the trial until after the election or to put off setting any schedule at all for the moment, saying some basic amount of case management was required. But she also noted that the government's proposal to seat a jury in December was "atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial."

Cannon listed a number of reasons the case needed time to move toward trial.

The amount of discovery evidence that Trump's lawyers will have to sort through was "voluminous," she wrote. It included more than 1 million pages of unclassified material, at least nine months of surveillance camera footage and more than 1,500 pages of classified documents. There was also additional discovery amaterial from electronic devices seized by the government during its investigation.

All of that, Cannon wrote, was on top of what is expected to be a constellation of complex pretrial motions filed by Trump's legal team.

During the hearing Tuesday, lawyers for Trump said they might file motions arguing that Trump was allowed to remove documents from the White House under the Presidential Records Act and attacking the special counsel's authority to bring charges in the first place.

They also noted that they would probably question the classification status of certain documents central to the case and challenge the validity of the grand jury process in Washington and Miami that led to the indictment.

"The court will be faced with extensive pretrial motion practice on a diverse number of legal and factual issues," Cannon wrote.

By scheduling the trial for the middle of the presidential campaign, Cannon implicitly rejected another argument Trump's legal team had raised in court Tuesday: that the former president could never get a fair jury during an election cycle because of what one of his lawyers, Christopher Kise, called "the extraordinary and unrelenting press coverage."

David Harbach, one of Smith's top deputies, took issue with that position, saying the media coverage of Trump would not abate even after the election.

"The publicity surrounding President Trump is chronic and almost permanent," Harbach said. "There is no reason to think that it's going to get any better."

Trump could yet face additional trials in the coming year. He revealed this week that he had received a letter informing him that he was a target of a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that charges could be coming soon.

The target letter referred to multiple distinct statutes Trump could be charged with violating, including conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss private correspondence.

Trump's new lawyer in that investigation, John Lauro, told Fox News on Friday that prosecutors appeared to be accusing Trump of "some kind of effort to obstruct" the Jan. 6, 2021, counting of state electoral votes and "whether or not President Trump intimidated anyone or ballot-stuffed." He said Trump would not be appearing before a grand jury because "he did absolutely nothing wrong."

"He's done nothing criminal," Lauro said. "And he's made his case that he was entitled to take these positions as president of the United States. When he saw all these election discrepancies and irregularities going on, he did what any president was required to do because he took an oath to do exactly that." Multiple judges appointed by Trump and Trump's own attorney general said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could have affected the outcome of the election.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press.