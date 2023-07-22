Sections
Union County house fire kills 1 person

by EL DORADO NEWS-TIMES | Today at 3:16 a.m.
The El Dorado Fire Department provided mutual aid to the Parkers Chapel Volunteer Fire Department on Friday morning, when both agencies responded to a house fire on Union 211 that left one person dead. (Courtesy of the EFD/Special to the News-Times)

EL DORADO -- The Union County sheriff's office is investigating a house fire that killed one person early Friday.

Firefighters with the Parkers Chapel Volunteer Fire Department arrived to find the single-wide trailer "completely involved in fire," Chief Steven Keaster said.

He said the El Dorado Fire Department helped extinguish the blaze, and the female victim was found dead in the home.

El Dorado Fire Marshal Jason Evans said his department investigated the fire and turned the results over to the sheriff's office.

Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said the fire appeared to have started in the bedroom where the victim was found. Her remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification, he said.

Print Headline: Union County house fire kills 1 person

