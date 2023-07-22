The world in brief: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Seoul street stabbing





1 dead, 3 hurt in Seoul street stabbing

SEOUL, South Korea -- A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said.

They said a man in his 30s with a criminal record that wasn't specified was arrested. The motivation behind the attack wasn't immediately clear.

Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul's Gwanak district police office, said the victim who died was male but didn't share his personal details. Moon said at least one of the three who were being treated for injuries was in critical condition.

U.S. deployment to bolster Gulf security

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is sending additional warships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Thursday approved the deployment of the USS Bataan amphibious readiness group and the 26th Marine Expeditional Unit to the Gulf region, according to U.S. officials. The readiness group consists of three ships, including the Bataan, an amphibious assault ship. An expeditional unit usually consists of about 2,500 Marines.

In an announcement, U.S. Central Command said the deployment will provide "even greater flexibility and maritime capability in the region." The announcement did not name the ships, but U.S. officials detailed the units involved in the deployment on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

Along with the Bataan, the group includes two other warships, the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. The group left Norfolk, Va., earlier this month. It was unclear Thursday if all three ships would continue into the Gulf region.

Gen. Erik Kurilla, who heads Central Command, said the additional forces "provide unique capabilities, which alongside our partner nations in the region, further safeguard the free flow of international commerce and uphold the rules based international order, and deter Iranian destabilizing activities in the region."

Australia hosts multination exercises

CANBERRA, Australia -- U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Friday the major multination military training exercise launched in Australia sends a message to China that America's allies are cooperating to defend their security and democratic values.

Talisman Sabre began in 2005 as a biennial joint exercise between the United States and Australia, but has expanded this year to 13 nations and more than 30,000 military personnel.

Del Toro said land, sea and air military platforms are becoming increasingly complicated and allies need to exercise together to be able to operate as a single task force.

"The most important message that China can take from this exercise -- and anything that our allies and partners do together -- is that we are extremely tied by the core values that exist among our many nations together," Del Toro told reporters.

Del Toro's Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, said more than 800 military vehicles will cross a single mobile wharf to be deployed at the Queensland state coastal town of Bowen during the two-week exercise.

The closer military relationship will be underscored today when USS Canberra is commissioned in Sydney. The Independence-variant littoral combat ship, built by Australian manufacturer Austal, will become the first U.S. warship to be commissioned in a foreign port.

Fiji, France, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Britain, Canada and Germany are taking part in this year's exercise that ends Aug. 4. The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand are attending the exercise as observers.

German authorities end 'lioness' hunt

BERLIN -- Authorities determined Friday that there is "no acute danger" to people in an area on the edge of Berlin where a potentially dangerous animal was spotted, saying they no longer believe that a lioness is at large and calling off the hunt.

A search turned up no sign of such a predator and experts who analyzed a video have concluded that it was likely a wild boar, they said.

Police were first alerted to the animal in Kleinmachnow, just outside Berlin's city limits, around midnight Wednesday when people reported what appeared to be a big cat chasing a wild boar. The informants also provided the video.

Based on that and a subsequent sighting of their own, police initially concluded that the animal was apparently a lioness. But it proved elusive in searches Thursday and Friday in the flat, wooded area on the boundary between Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg. Several reported sightings went unconfirmed; in one case on Friday, police only found a family of wild boars.

On Friday, police found no indication at all of a lioness, any wild animal other than wild boars -- which are common in the area -- or an animal that had been killed, Kleinmachnow Mayor Michael Grubert told reporters.

