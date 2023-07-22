Wilson’s two-run triple provides Naturals winning margin

SPRINGDALE -- Peyton Wilson snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth and John McMillon pitched a scoreless ninth during the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' 3-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

With the game tied 1-1 in the eighth, Jake Means reached on a Tulsa throwing error to start the inning. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Parker Bates. Diego Hernandez then reached on an infield single. That set it up for Wilson, who hit a line drive to right field. Tulsa's Imanol Vargas tried to make a diving catch, but he couldn't come up with it and both runners scored for a 3-1 lead.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said Wilson came up with the hit of the game.

"Huge, just huge," Shields said. "He really came up big for us. I thought it was down for sure and then I was thinking, 'Oh God, he's going to catch it.' He had to dive. If you let it drop, he's going to score anyway."

It was a good turnaround for Northwest Arkansas, which was dominated 8-2 by the Drillers on Thursday night.

"We were really never in it last night," Shields said. "Tonight it was a good game and we found a way to win."

McMillon came on in the top of the ninth and walked a couple of Drillers. But he struck out the side, throwing 98-100 mph to notch his third save.

The Naturals bounced back after having their four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday.

Shields said Naturals starter Chandler Champlain turned out his second straight strong start despite not picking up the win.

"He gives up two rockets to start the game and then he settled in," Shields said. "He threw great. We got the go-ahead to pitch him seven, which we didn't have. But it was batter to batter. I think if you put a guy out for an inning and the first guy gets on and you take him out, you shouldn't have ever sent him out in the first place.

"But they wanted him to go out for a seventh and go hitter-to-hitter. [Yefri Del Rosario] came on in a big spot with a man on second, strikes out three guys and then has a scoreless eighth, which is hard to do. Sometimes it's tough to come back. And Mac [McMillon], that was some good old-fashioned hard ball right there. It's fun to see."

Champlain didn't get an out in the seventh, but allowed only a run on six hits in six innings of work. He struck out four and walked one.

Tulsa jumped in front in the top of the first inning. Austin Gauthier doubled on the first pitch from Champlain and scored on a single to right field by Jorbit Vivas to give the Drillers a 1-0 lead.

Champlain then got Jose Ramos to ground into a double play and struck out Vargas to end the inning.

Northwest Arkansas tied the game 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Jorge Bonifacio singled and scored on Jeison Guzman's two-out double. Guzman moved to third thanks to a Tulsa error on the play, but Morgan McCullough struck out to end the inning.

The Drillers threatened in the seventh as Vargas doubled over the center fielder's head off Champlain to start the inning. But Del Rosario (6-2) came on to strike out the side to strand two runners. Del Rosario picked up the win, pitching two scoreless innings and struck out four.