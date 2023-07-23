40 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 11-17 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
July 11
Jacksen Cooper Waits, 24, and Larrah Breanne Gillooley, 22, both of Fort Smith
Abel Eduardo Salas Martinez, 24, and Evelin Nora Paramo, 21, both of Fort Smith
Ryan Scott Roberts, 24, and Isabelle Wallis Berryhill, 25, both of Dardanelle
Barbaro Vasquez Dumas, 36, and Felisha M Mitchell, 37, both of Fort Smith
July 12
David Ryan Caswell, 42, and Amy NIcole McCabe, 42, both of Fort Smith
Brent Matthew Russell, 34, and Ashley Marie Drindak, 34, both of Fort Smith
July 13
Drake Anthony Spencer, 24, and Traci Renee Bell, 38, both of Mountainburg
Dillon Keith Pulliam, 23, and Destiny Joy Dawn Deal, 22, both of Fort Smith
Travis Dean Ward, 25, and Ashleigh Elizabeth Jones, 23, both of Fort Smith
July 14
Harland Eric Mandigo, 37, Pocola, Okla., and April Nicole Noble, 37, Fort Smith
Dillon Rae Robinson, 29, and Tegan Lacey Bumgarner, 21, both of Fort Smith
Michael Shawn Coffey, 59, and Kimberly Lynn Davison, 53, both of Poteau, Okla.
Edgardo Omar Romero 27, and Wendolyn Martinez, 28, both of Fort Smith
Ronald A Pettway, 72, Ozark, and Phyllis Diane Housh, 67, Greenwood
Paloma Rasavong, 34, and Kevin Ernesto Mendez Avalos, 23, both of Fort Smith
July 17
Travis Wayne Dunn, 44, Hartford, and Janetta Marise Mixon, 44, Fort Smith
Samuel Aaron Myers, 29, and Jekaterina Skulovic, 37, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Phillip Crocker, 31, and Cassandra Jane McCormick, 27, both of Fort Smith
Greyson Gage Walker Jones, 29, Fort Smith, and Brittany Gail Barnard, 28, Central City
Kolton Ray Jones, 22, and Lauren Elizabeth Bates, 21, both of Magazine