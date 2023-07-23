40 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 11-17 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

July 11

Jacksen Cooper Waits, 24, and Larrah Breanne Gillooley, 22, both of Fort Smith

Abel Eduardo Salas Martinez, 24, and Evelin Nora Paramo, 21, both of Fort Smith

Ryan Scott Roberts, 24, and Isabelle Wallis Berryhill, 25, both of Dardanelle

Barbaro Vasquez Dumas, 36, and Felisha M Mitchell, 37, both of Fort Smith

July 12

David Ryan Caswell, 42, and Amy NIcole McCabe, 42, both of Fort Smith

Brent Matthew Russell, 34, and Ashley Marie Drindak, 34, both of Fort Smith

July 13

Drake Anthony Spencer, 24, and Traci Renee Bell, 38, both of Mountainburg

Dillon Keith Pulliam, 23, and Destiny Joy Dawn Deal, 22, both of Fort Smith

Travis Dean Ward, 25, and Ashleigh Elizabeth Jones, 23, both of Fort Smith

July 14

Harland Eric Mandigo, 37, Pocola, Okla., and April Nicole Noble, 37, Fort Smith

Dillon Rae Robinson, 29, and Tegan Lacey Bumgarner, 21, both of Fort Smith

Michael Shawn Coffey, 59, and Kimberly Lynn Davison, 53, both of Poteau, Okla.

Edgardo Omar Romero 27, and Wendolyn Martinez, 28, both of Fort Smith

Ronald A Pettway, 72, Ozark, and Phyllis Diane Housh, 67, Greenwood

Paloma Rasavong, 34, and Kevin Ernesto Mendez Avalos, 23, both of Fort Smith

July 17

Travis Wayne Dunn, 44, Hartford, and Janetta Marise Mixon, 44, Fort Smith

Samuel Aaron Myers, 29, and Jekaterina Skulovic, 37, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Phillip Crocker, 31, and Cassandra Jane McCormick, 27, both of Fort Smith

Greyson Gage Walker Jones, 29, Fort Smith, and Brittany Gail Barnard, 28, Central City

Kolton Ray Jones, 22, and Lauren Elizabeth Bates, 21, both of Magazine