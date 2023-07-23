Amazing Estate on Over Fifty Acres in Fayetteville

This home is situated on over 50 picturesque acres (53.45 acres) in Fayetteville. The 3,661 sq. ft. residence features four bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The house is located at 16728 Harmon Road and is listed at $2,250,000 by Morgan Chandler of Portfolio Sotheby's International Realty.

If you want it all, a spacious home with lots of character, acres and acres of gorgeous, scenic property where you can really spread out, and all close to Northwest Arkansas' most dynamic town, Fayetteville, you have to check out this stunning country estate. The adorable craftsman farmhouse features a fully stocked pond, an in-ground swimming pool, and so much more.

Custom built in 2019 with great attention to detail, including designer lighting and smooth drywall, your dream house offers an abundance of natural light that flows from the formal dining room with barn doors into the living room with a vaulted ceiling and a striking, wood burning fireplace. Handsome hardwood floors cover the open design layout on the first floor that is the perfect setting for entertaining guests and family members.

The gourmet kitchen will delight the amateur chef in the household. Features include lovely quartz countertops, custom cabinets and a separate, full pantry. The center island has a beverage cooler and room for stools. There is a sunny eat-in kitchen area as well. Enter from the friend's entry or the three-car garage into the mud area with built-in cubbies, plus a utility room with drying shelves and an attractive Dutch door.

Move on to the private, main level, primary bedroom that boasts a vaulted ceiling. The elegant, ensuite bathroom has his and hers double sink vanity, a big soaking tub, a roomy walk-in shower appointed with subway tiles, and a huge, walk-in closet with built-ins. Upstairs features three more generously-sized bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom, plus another bathroom with a Hollywood-layout design that has a double sinks. You will also find an awesome bonus room upstairs, with built-ins and attic storage.

Outside, you will continue to be impressed by an incredible, covered back porch with swing and nightly views of wildlife, in addition to your brand-new, in-ground pool. A custom barn with mini split system could easily be finished for a guest quarters. Other amenities and extras of the unique home include a generator, security system with cameras, central vac, and an additional well on the property.

