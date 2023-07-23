And all that jazz





The Jose Holloway Xperience was the featured band at the Lupus Jazz Brunch, a benefit hosted by the Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Inc. Statewide Talent Show (a stand-alone committee that handles the foundation's entertainment activities). The event took place midday July 8 at the Presidential Legacy of Life Center in Little Rock.

Remarks came from Gale Davis, co-chair of the organization's Statewide Talent Show, along with chairman Jansen Goodwin Sr. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. made a brief appearance. Among the guests were Jamesetta Smith of Hot Springs, foundation founder, and other "lupus warriors."

Along with the music provided by trumpeter Holloway; Goodwin on keyboard; vocalist Jeff "Brutha Mac" McMillan; Carl McKellar on bass and Darius Blanton on drums, attendees enjoyed an eclectic brunch buffet by Flava by Gwen along with libations. They were encouraged via special appeal to donate to the foundation and were also given information about its seventh Statewide Talent Show, scheduled for Nov. 11 with auditions taking place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. (See lupusarktalentshow.com).

The Lupus Foundation of Arkansas Inc. provides a number of services and programs for those living with lupus.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









