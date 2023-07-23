Anniversaries

Lucille Elizabeth and Michael W. Mothershed of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 2 with a reception at Stone Links Community Center in North Little Rock. The couple were married July 4, 1973. She is the former Lucille Oliver and a retired educator. He is a retired financial manager. They are the parents of Michelle Mothershed of Little Rock and Michael Mothershed of Manhattan, Kan. The couple have five grandchildren.