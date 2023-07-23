Kevin Nolder and Robin Scott had whispered to each other in a darkened room as they tiptoed among napping preschoolers for months before...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RIGHT TIME RIGHT PLACE
At work, she knew he would make a great fatherby Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:05 a.m.
Kevin and Robin Nolder are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary later this week. Robin predicted when she met him while working with 4-year-olds just after college that he would be a great father someday. She knew she wanted to marry and have children and that she wanted to settle down near her family. “She was more forward-thinking than I was,” says Kevin, who originally wanted to stay in Northwest Arkansas. “We had several built-in babysitters.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)
Print Headline: At work, she knew he would make a great father
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT