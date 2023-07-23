BASEBALL: Naturals clinch series win against Drillers

SPRINGDALE -- William Fleming made quite the impression in his Class AA debut for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday.

Fleming retired the first 11 batters he faced and pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the Naturals' 5-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers at Arvest Ballpark.

"He was really good wasn't he?" said Naturals manager Tommy Shields. "He spotted his fastball and slider and pitched in and located and changed speeds and pitched fast. He did everything you would want."

Shields said he didn't know what to expect out of Fleming heading into the game.

"I had never even seen him pitch," Shields said. "I had no clue. I had never seen him throw a ball."

The plan was for Fleming to pitch six innings with a 90-pitch limit. He finished with 84 pitches overall. He had seven strikeouts, one walk and gave up two hits.

Fleming, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, was 3-2 with a 3.92 ERA at Class A Quad Cities when he was called up to the Naturals on Tuesday.

He was originally drafted out of Wake Forest in 2021 by the Seattle Mariners and traded to the Kansas City Royals organization on June 27, 2022.

"Trying to make a good impression on your teammates than anything else," Shields said. "He did that. So he can check that one off."

Fleming (1-0) was in cruise control most of the night, working 1-2-3 innings in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth.

He struck out Jose Ramos to open the seventh, but Eddys Leonard reached on a base hit and Imanol Vargas walked to put two runners on.

Shields removed Fleming from the game in favor of left-hander Dante Biasi, who struck out Yusniel Diaz and Kody Hoese to end the threat.

Biasi gave up a run in the eighth inning but pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save with 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Offensively, shortstop Jack Reinheimer, who came into the game hitting .111 with just seven hits, went 2 for 4 with two RBI, including an RBI double to center field in the eighth.

"He had a very good night," Shields said of Reinheimer. "He drove that ball to center. It was good to see."

The Naturals (10-9, 39-49) scored a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Jeison Guzman was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and he moved to second on a single by Tyler Cropley. Jimmy Govern hit into a double play, but Guzman moved to third. He scored on Parker Bates' double and Bates scored when Reinheimer blooped a single over Tulsa first baseman Brandon Lewis' head.

Peyton Wilson was hit by a pitch in the third and he scored on Guzman's double as the Naturals went up 3-0.

After Biasi got the Naturals out of a jam in the top of the seventh, the Naturals added a run in the same inning after Tyler Tolbert singled, stole second base and scored on a single by Diego Hernandez.

Jose Ramos had an RBI single for Tulsa in the top of the eighth to pull within 4-1, but Reinheimer got the run back in the bottom half of the inning with his double.

"Obviously Jack can pick it at short, and he gives us flexibility there in the middle of the diamond," Shields said. "Really anything offensively is a bonus, and it was a bonus tonight. It was great. Good to see, I'm happy for Jack."

River Ryan (1-5) took the loss for Tulsa (7-13, 48-41), allowing three earned runs, five hits, two walks and two hit batters.

The Naturals, who have won six of their last seven, clinched the series win heading into today's finale.