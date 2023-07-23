Builder sees boom despite high rates





Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the U.S., saw a 37% year-over-year increase in sales orders last quarter despite higher mortgage rates and inflationary pressures.

The company's sales orders for the quarter from April to June increased from 16,693 in 2022 to 22,879 in 2023, it reported Thursday. Closings increased 8% to 22,985 homes.

D.R. Horton earned $1.3 billion in profit -- a 19% year-over-year decrease -- on $9.7 billion in revenue in the quarter.

The homebuilder increased its expectations for its fiscal year, which ends in September. In April, the company reported expectations of up to 80,000 closings and up to $33 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year. On Thursday, the company said it now anticipates up to 83,300 closings and as much as $35.1 billion in revenue.



