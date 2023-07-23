Sections
Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 1:59 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Murray Contractors, 10710 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $4,500,000.

Gallant Builders, 7920 Sloane Drive, Little Rock, $1,125,000.

East Harding, Inc., 3805 W. 12th St., Little Rock, $395,495.

Dave Grundfest, Co., 650 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $99,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Graham Smith Construction, 33 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $275,000.

Dillon Homes, 1713 Tarrytown Road, Little Rock, $275,000.

Hydco, Inc., 11314 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $251,722.

RNB Custom Built Homes, 1000 S. Woodrow St., Little Rock, $190,000.

Pro Service Builders, 2108 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $165,000.

JBE Contractors, 1108 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $130,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 5906 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $115,000.

A/C Services Maintenance, 4300 Elam, Little Rock, $110.000.

Deborah Brown, 1411 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Achieving Excellence, 2114 Wolfe St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Page Building Company, 7000 Richwood Road, Little Rock, $80,000.

Trail Run Properties, 1024 N. Palm St., Little Rock, $75,000.

