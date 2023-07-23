Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Murray Contractors, 10710 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $4,500,000.
Gallant Builders, 7920 Sloane Drive, Little Rock, $1,125,000.
East Harding, Inc., 3805 W. 12th St., Little Rock, $395,495.
Dave Grundfest, Co., 650 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $99,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Graham Smith Construction, 33 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $275,000.
Dillon Homes, 1713 Tarrytown Road, Little Rock, $275,000.
Hydco, Inc., 11314 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $251,722.
RNB Custom Built Homes, 1000 S. Woodrow St., Little Rock, $190,000.
Pro Service Builders, 2108 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $165,000.
JBE Contractors, 1108 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $130,000.
Dogwood Homes, LLC, 5906 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $115,000.
A/C Services Maintenance, 4300 Elam, Little Rock, $110.000.
Deborah Brown, 1411 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $100,000.
Achieving Excellence, 2114 Wolfe St., Little Rock, $100,000.
Page Building Company, 7000 Richwood Road, Little Rock, $80,000.
Trail Run Properties, 1024 N. Palm St., Little Rock, $75,000.