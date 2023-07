The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

315 S. Rock St., commercial, River Market Tower, 8:22 a.m. July 16, property valued at $501.

200 E. 2nd St., commercial, Rock Region Metro, 4:06 p.m. July 16, property value unknown.

72202

314 E. 8th St., commercial, First Lutheran Church, 8:42 a.m. July 15, property valued at $20.

72204

1901 S. Tyler St., residential, David Smith, 7:29 a.m. July 14, property valued at $702.

15 Broadmoor Dr., residential, Joshua Lemb, 4:05 a.m. July 16, property valued at $200.

4322 W. 28th St., residential, Gannon Daynes, 10:36 p.m. July 17, property value unknown.

1613 Johnson St., residential, Chandra Robinson, 4:50 p.m. July 19, property valued at $1,501.

4304 W. 24th St., residential, Doris Williams, 7:13 p.m. July 20, property valued at $10.

72205

8924 Kanis Road, commercial, AR Care, 8:13 a.m. July 14, property valued at $811.

100 Colonial Ct., residential, Kim Foret, 7:10 p.m. July 14, property valued at $700.

5120 W. Markham St., residential, Marvin Sibanda, 12:31 p.m. July 15, property valued at $45.

6115 W. Markham St., residential, Donta Laster, 2:31 p.m. July 16, property valued at $4,600.

5515 A St., residential, Kylon Martin, 9:11 a.m. July 20, property valued at $20.

72209

7518 Vernon Estates Dr., residential, LaShanda Perry, 1:26 p.m. July 15, property valued at $9,700.

9018 Tedburn Cir., residential, Reuben Nims, 12:27 a.m. July 17, property value unknown.

8223 Scott Hamilton Dr., residential, Tremaya Scroggins, 8:33 a.m. July 17, property value unknown.

7419 Royal Oaks Dr., residential, Ronica Crutchfield, 6:07 p.m. July 19, property valued at $401.

72103

8522 Fairwood Road, residential, Brandon Fernandez, 4:48 p.m. July 19, property valued at $1,100.

72211

11721 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, On the Border, 5:36 a.m. July 15, property valued at $1,160.

1502 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Larry Young, 3 a.m. July 17, property valued at $3,750.

72212

11525 Cantrell Road, commercial, Fleet Feet, 11:08 p.m. July 16, property valued at $10,000.

72223

20660 Chalamont Dr., residential, Cynthia Harper, 4:10 p.m. July 20, property valued at $1,000.

72227

9305 N. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Ben Booker, 7:03 p.m. July 20, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

2599 Pike Ave., commercial, city of NLR/Ricky McDonald, 10:13 p.m. July 14, property valued at $461.

72117

4501 Rogers St., residential, John Davis & Nancy Christian, 9:22 a.m. July 17, property valued at $200.

5005 E. Broadway, residential, Sergio Burgueno, 2 p.m. July 19, property valued at $6,800.