Business people

BANKING

Farmers & Merchants Bank announced that Christopher Morgan, a Doctor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics in Stuttgart, has been promoted to vice chairman of the bank's board of directors.

FNBC recently announced the addition of Cathryn Hays to its risk department as an internal auditor.

FINANCE

Adriana Fuentes Archila, Braden Duke, Deepali Lal, and Tismina Toh are the latest additions to the staff of Arkansas Capital Corporation.

MEDICAL

Kristopher P. Magnuson, M.D. has been named director of anesthesia for CARTI's new on-site surgery center.

UTILITIES

Cindy Westcott is returning to Summit Utilities as vice president of customer development. Summit also welcomed Eliza Castillo as the senior director of customer experience.

