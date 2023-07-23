Central Arkansas Library System’s board approves broker for Hillcrest Hall sale in emailed vote without formal meeting

The Central Arkansas Library System's board of directors recently approved the selection of a broker for a planned property sale through an emailed vote instead of an in-person or hybrid meeting.

Library system officials want to sell the Hillcrest Hall, located at 1501 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, because of the expense associated with maintaining the property and its limitations as a programming venue.

The library system acquired the property from a garden club organization in 2013.

On July 10, Executive Director Nate Coulter told the board via email that he wanted to hand off the responsibility for listing and showing the property to a broker.

In addition to eliminating some of the "chores" for Lance Ivy, the library system's director of facilities and operations, Coulter wrote, "I also like having a listing broker involved because I don't want to give anyone the appearance of favoring one of the likely offerors who has approached me, as several of them have."

Coulter noted that the library system's board was not scheduled to meet again until Aug. 24 and suggested officials ought to move forward before then.

"We have a provision in the bylaws that allows the board to act by email correspondence without a formal meeting of the board, provided we notify the press in compliance with the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act's requirements for giving notice of meetings; and provided there is unanimous agreement on the item," he wrote.

Board members were asked to let an administrative assistant know by the end of the day on July 13 whether they approved of a proposed listing agreement with the Hathaway Group.

An assistant "will forward this email to all of the media contacts we notify of our regular monthly meetings and we will pass along to them your responses and whether this is approved or postponed to the August board meeting," Coulter wrote.

In response, board member Dustin McDaniel said he agreed with Coulter's thinking regarding the broker but suggested officials revisit the 7% commission contained in the proposed agreement.

"In complex commercial transactions, that is a fair fee. However, for this property, at this location, for a public entity seller with unsolicited offers already on the table, I think 7% is high," McDaniel wrote.

Ivy later reported to board members that the Hathaway Group had agreed to adjust the commission to 6%, records show.

On July 11, the library system assistant notified a list of media contacts and others via email that the board of directors was considering action without a formal meeting and included Coulter's email thread.

A week later, recipients were informed that the board of directors "voted unanimously through email to approve the Hillcrest Hall listing agreement with the Hathaway Group."

Copies of the email responses from board members as well as a copy of the signed agreement were attached.

John Tull III, an attorney with the firm Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull, PLLC, who was recently appointed to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act working group by Attorney General Tim Griffin, reviewed the exchange at the request of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In an email, Tull said he believed the library system "conducted a public meeting via email and that it gave proper notice."

Public access to electronic meetings is not addressed in a specific Arkansas court case, according to Tull.

However, "attorney general opinions have recognized there must be some means of safeguarding the public's right to hear or monitor the electronic communication and I do not believe that simply providing a copy of the thread accomplishes that monitoring," Tull wrote. "CALS should have allowed the public to log on to the computer network and to monitor the vote in real time in my opinion."

"AG Opinions have said that, in principle, emails could qualify as public meetings under certain circumstances," Griffin said in a statement provided by a spokesman on Friday. "See Arkansas Attorney General Opinion Nos. 2008-055, 2005-166, 2000-096. But these opinions all refrain from saying that a given set of emails constitute a public meeting. This is another area where the FOIA hasn't kept pace with technology."

Coulter said by phone Friday that when he became executive director in 2016, there was no such provision for board members to be able to approve action in writing without a formal meeting; a lawyer was consulted when the option was created, he recalled.

Board members approving action in this way has occurred at most two or three times since he joined the library system, and only in situations where the subject is not controversial, Coulter recalled.

Asked about Tull's statement, Coulter said officials had sought the advice of legal counsel previously. He suggested giving people access to the computer network "would create all sorts of other problems."

If someone had provided an opinion like Tull's, library system officials likely would have avoided making an emailed vote an option, but no one has ever recommended something akin to what Tull described with regard to real-time monitoring, Coulter said.