‘Cinderella’ bursts onto FSLT stage July 27 with ‘colorful characters, beautiful music, wonderful dancing’

Creating a community theater production of "Cinderella" "starts with a wish," says Eric Wells, who is directing the Fort Smith Little Theatre summer musical. On top of that, layer "colorful characters, beautiful music, wonderful dancing and magic on and off stage," and what you get, he says, is "an experience no one will forget."

"I am a sucker for a fairy tale," adds Wells, who is often seen performing at FSLT. "And finding a show that is loved by so many people in different generations and bringing it to life on our stage is a dream come true."

Wells assembled a cast of 27 -- "a great mix of veterans and new people" -- and then the magic began. FSLT veteran George Mann is the music director, Wesley Fox is choreographer, and designer Janet Renwick says costumes have required more than 400 yards of fabric.

"The challenge of creating the onstage transformation into Cinderella's ballgown was exciting to me from the beginning," she adds. "And nothing says 'ballgowns' more than Cinderella!"

"When you start with a bare stage and watch as the set is built, costumes are made, props added, music, choreography, and lines all come together, it is so beautiful," Wells enthuses. "Our ballroom scene looks like it came straight out of a storybook!"

"Cinderella has always been my favorite princess, and I'm the weirdo who would rather be the Fairy Godmother than the princess," says Shannon Stoddard, another FSLT veteran. "It's literally been a dream role for years! I mean, who wouldn't want to help someone make their dreams come true?!"

"Cinderella has always been a dream role of mine," agrees FSLT newcomer Allie Gooden of Alma, who plays the unappreciated stepchild whose wishes come true. "I absolutely adore Julie Andrews, who originated this role in 1957. I grew up listening to and watching so many of her performances and films. I've always wanted to play one of the roles she's performed, so the chance to play a role that she originated is an incredible honor.

"I haven't been in any shows since high school, but when I saw FSLT was putting on 'Cinderella,' I knew I had to audition."

"My favorite moment in the show is the 'Impossible/It's Possible' scene where I meet Cinderella, and we create all the magic," adds Stoddard. "Allie is so wonderful to work with and play off of! I can't wait to experience that magic with all the kids in the audience watching -- that will make it feel even more magical!"

Actors and director agree there's more to "Cinderella" than just ballgowns and glitter, however.

"As a teacher -- about to start year 14 -- I often feel like a Fairy Godmother as I help students achieve their dreams," muses Stoddard. "I'm always telling them to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. In the show, I am teaching Cinderella to be able to make her dreams a reality. She has to take responsibility for it; you can't just sit around and wait for things to happen for you. Once she is willing to take responsibility, I help her out with a little magic. Unfortunately, I can't do magic like the Fairy Godmother -- but I can help others believe in themselves!"

"I hope that audiences admire the emphasis upon hope in the musical," agrees Gooden. "Yes, Cinderella had help from the Fairy Godmother, but her unrelenting belief in the power of impossibilities is what leads to her happily ever after."

"I think that is what audiences will be talking about when they leave the theater," says Wells. "The wondrous experience that is Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' that blows them away, and the theme of Cinderella of taking control of your destiny and making your dreams come true can resonate in the generations of yesterday, today, and tomorrow."

"I hope audiences feel inspired to make their own dreams come true," Stoddard concludes. "I know it's cheesy, but it's true!"

FAQ

'Cinderella'

WHEN -- 7:30 p.m. July 27-29; 2 p.m. July 30; again Aug. 2-6 & Aug. 10-12

WHERE -- Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St.

COST -- $25 opening night; $20 all other performances; half-price kids' tickets Aug. 3 & 10

INFO -- 783-2966 or fslt.org

Allie Gooden is Cinderella, and Shannon Stoddard is the Fairy Godmother in the FSLT production of "Cinderella." (Courtesy Photo/FSLT)



If the shoe fits, there's a happy ending ahead for Cinderella (Allie Gooden) and the Prince (Grant Huneycutt) in the summer musical at Fort Smith Little Theatre. (Courtesy Photo/FSLT)

