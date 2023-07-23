Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Club news

by Deb Harvell | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The special feature at the July 12 brunch for the Bella Vista Christian Womens Connection, "From Fashion to Functionality", discussed womens clothing during the Civil War. The speaker was Abigail Freeman, fashion historian, and the director of historical programs at the Washington Historical Society in Fayetteville. Womens Connection will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 for brunch at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Brunch is $10 and reservations and/or cancelations are to be made by noon Aug. 4. The speaker will be Anita Brooks from Steelville, Mo. Her message is titled “A Tale of Two Fathers.” The special feature will be “People Helping People: Bella Vista Courtesy Van,” by Buzz Schoenhard. Prayer Connection will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 at Four Highlands Parkway in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary. Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Post 2952

VFW Post 2952 will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the post, 1894b W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. There will be a meal served at 6 p.m. before the meeting.

The new Post hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

Information: (479) 249-2344 or email jhulsey@bbark.org.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Church of Christ Lodge, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with some members offering help with technology issues.

Featured guest speaker will be Berni Kurtz of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like Helping Hands Vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

  photo  If this image looks familiar thats because the 2023 USSSA National Champions, Legacy Leavey from Centerton, were also the 2022 champions. This crew came out on top out of sixteen 12uC teams. They were undefeated throughout the Championship game weekend in pool play and bracket play and then took home the DUB for a 9-0 game win streak, scoring 90 runs versus 19 against them. Legacy Leavey is No. 1 in points for the state and No. 1 national in points for their age and division. On the roster is Couri Eden #22, Harper Phillips #10, Molli Haller #00, Cole Long #4, Logan Hill #11, Ireland Sparkman #3, Kaitlyn Thurman #12, Reese Pemberton #21, Raylee Goette #1, Rylea Daylong #8 and Allison Balk #0. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Club news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT