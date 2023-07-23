Post 2952

VFW Post 2952 will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the post, 1894b W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. There will be a meal served at 6 p.m. before the meeting.

The new Post hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

Information: (479) 249-2344 or email jhulsey@bbark.org.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Church of Christ Lodge, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with some members offering help with technology issues.

Featured guest speaker will be Berni Kurtz of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like Helping Hands Vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.