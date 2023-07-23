Commissioners agree agency pay was conflict

The Advertising and Promotion Commission should not have given Go Forward Pine Bluff $19,000 because it constituted a conflict of interest.

That was the assessment of the commission on Friday when, at a special called meeting, commissioners addressed concerns raised in May by the local chapter of the NAACP.

The issue got some discussion at a meeting in late June when the chair of the commission, John Lawson, resigned, saying his business responsibilities had reached the point that he did not have time to devote to commission affairs.

At that meeting, Michael McCray, director of communications for the NAACP, pressed Lawson for a response. Lawson said he had looked at the commission's bylaws and did not believe he had violated the regulations regarding conflicts of interest and that he would consider providing a written response at some point in the future.

Lawson, who is a member of the Go Forward Pine Bluff board of directors, was named to the A&P Commission early last year and was appointed chair early this year. At a January meeting, he made a motion to provide a little over $19,000 in funding to Go Forward to pay for marketing for some of its events. He then voted for the proposal.

The NAACP's Albert King Jr., head of the group's political action committee, wrote Lawson and commissioners a letter in May questioning Lawson's action, and during the May meeting, NAACP President Ivan Whitfield suggested Lawson's actions had constituted a conflict of interest.

On Friday, A&P Executive Director Sheri Storie provided a draft response to the NAACP's letter that, for the most part, was approved by the commission. In it, commissioners agreed that there had been a conflict.

"Based on this information, it appears there was a violation of the A&P bylaws," the letter states. "The A&P Commission should not have funded Go Forward Pine Bluff in 2023 as John Lawson (former A&P commissioner and chair), was also serving on the GFPB board of directors."

King's letter to the commission also raised additional questions, one of which was whether the commission was operating without a quorum. After reviewing the minutes, Storie wrote in the draft that, indeed, the commission had needed four votes – constituting a quorum of the seven-member board – to transact business. That question arose because when Lawson was named chair of the commission, only three votes were cast. Storie noted in the draft letter, however, that that vote was the only instance when fewer than four votes had been cast and that other business done by the commission was legally transacted because a majority of commissioners had been present.

During Friday's discussion by commissioners, acting chair Berinda Eugene said the "cure" for the situation would have been for Lawson to have abstained from voting on the measure in which he proposed to send money to Go Forward, where Lawson's wife also works. Storie said, however, that under the current bylaws, money should not have been given to Go Forward, based on Lawson's position on the Go Forward board, regardless of whether Lawson had voted on the measure.

Commissioners also discussed the issue of conflicts of interest and how such instances could be avoided in the future. Rosie Pettigrew said the language in the bylaws could be spelled out more thoroughly, and Jamie McAfee said each commissioner should be required to sign statements saying they understand the bylaws regarding conflicts of interest.

Several representatives from the NAACP were in attendance at the meeting on Friday, one of whom was King. Asked if he was satisfied with what he had heard at the meeting, he said he still wanted a written response, which should be forthcoming once Storie makes the voted-on changes to the draft letter.

Lawson could not be reached for comment.