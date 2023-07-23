Martin/Altheimer school reunion set

Alumni and Friends of the Martin/Altheimer schools will celebrate their 2023 All School Reunion the weekend of Aug. 4-6, according to a news release.

Activities will include:

A meet and greet reception Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to midnight at PJ's Event Center in Pine Bluff.

A community picnic at Jones Park in Altheimer Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The reunion banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at PJ's Event Center. The Rev. William "Sonny" Scales (Altheimer Class of 1972) will be the featured speaker. Scales is an associate pastor of the True Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Oakland, Calif.

The memorial worship service will be held Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Bobby W. Jones (Altheimer Class of 1979), a retired Army colonel and pastor of Thankful Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, Ga.

A farewell reception will be held Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at PJ's Event Center.

Called election board meeting set

Chairman Mike Adam called a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the election office, 123 S. Main St. The agenda includes update on the Election Commission Building and public comments on new business (two minutes per speaker.) New business includes approval of the Logic and Accuracy testing for the Pine Bluff School Election, according to a news release.