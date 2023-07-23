Crude Mechanicals put feminist spin on ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ July 28-29

"You lie, in faith; for you are call'd plain Kate,

"And bonny Kate and sometimes Kate the curst;

"But Kate, the prettiest Kate in Christendom ...

"Myself am moved to woo thee for my wife."

-- "The Taming of the Shrew"

You know the story, even if you've never seen the play. Lucentio is in love with Bianca, but he can't court her until her older sister Katherine marries. Then along comes the eccentric Petruchio, who marries the reluctant Kate and convinces her to at least pretend to be an obedient wife -- and prove it in a contest.

"I think there is a lot of societal tension right now regarding gender, how it is expressed, and how it relates to power and love," says Brendan Wolf of Fayetteville, who plays Petruchio in the Crude Mechanicals production of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew." "Our version of 'Taming' cuts through a lot of that in very funny, satisfying, and truthful ways."

"It's a really tricky play, where you have to balance the lightness of the play being a comedy against some pretty heavy themes of how society expects women to behave, and how women are viewed when they don't conform to those expectations," adds Ali Wright of Fayetteville, who plays Kate. "I went into this show with 'The Taming of the Shrew' not being one of my favorite Shakespeare plays, if I'm totally honest, but now I think this is the most fun I've ever had working on a show!"

"The Taming of the Shrew" marks the post-covid return of the Crude Mechanicals, says Mary Hickox, artistic director of the company and the director of this summer's play. The theater company was founded in 2014 by a group of University of Arkansas students led by Zach Stolz, who is now artistic director at Woodstock Arts in Atlanta.

"The goal of the troupe is to provide Northwest Arkansas with accessible Shakespeare productions," Hickox says. "I think when most people think of Shakespeare, they imagine costly theater tickets, language that's hard to understand, and extravagant costumes. The Crude Mechanicals break down those barriers by providing tickets on a 'pay what you can' basis and accentuating the accessibility of Shakespeare's language through modern settings and themes.

"I think our audience knows that when they come see a Crudes show, they're going to have so much fun and see Shakespeare from a more relatable perspective."

Hickox, who is working on an MFA in Theater Education at her alma mater, Mississippi University for Women, says "The Taming of the Shrew" is her favorite Shakespeare play.

"It has such great characters, hilarious jokes, and a memorable story," she enthuses. "The themes of the show are also remarkably relevant, illuminating how society views women much the same as it did 400 years ago. Our show definitely isn't a traditional Shakespeare play. Our production is a feminist take on the play with modern costumes and non-realistic scenery.

"The most rewarding aspect of this show has been discovering it together with my cast in rehearsals," Hickox adds. "I wanted this show to be our collective creation, not just mine as the director, but a true ensemble of artists creating something we can all feel proud to perform. I'm delighted to say my cast rose to the challenge, and I can't wait to show our unique production to audiences."

"The best part of this process is that there has been so much freedom," adds Wolf. "Mary is a very open and curious director who is perfect for tackling a challenging play like 'Taming.' We've [also] worked together to compose music for the show, which is a new process for me."

"We don't have elaborate sets or costumes to help tell the story for us or to help draw the audience in, and the space is small, so the audience is so close to us that they can see every little thing we do," Wright concludes. "So it forces us as actors to only rely on our performances and playing off of each other.

"But then the reward in that, I think, is that if the audience decides to buy in and that they're with us for the ride, that extra level of immersion creates a really exciting experience and a closer connection between the actors and the audience."

FAQ

'The Taming of the Shrew'

WHEN -- 7 p.m. July 28-29

WHERE -- The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST -- Pay what you can; cash and Venmo accepted

INFO -- Follow the Crude Mechanicals on Facebook

Ali Wright portrays Kate in her 10th show with the Crude Mechanicals, and Brendan Wolf, playing Petruchio, says "The Taming of the Shrew" is his 11th Shakespeare play. The production is on stage for two performances only July 28-29 in Springdale. (Courtesy Photo/Crude Mechanicals)



