Cunningham criticizes newest Go Forward tax

A person who would benefit greatly from the passage of a retry of the Go Forward Pine Bluff-sponsored sales tax says he is against the tax.

Jimmy Cunningham, director of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District Project, spoke during an NAACP meeting on Thursday night. The What's Next meeting is part of the Pine Bluff chapter's effort to address the public's needs after a renewal of the Go Forward-sponsored sales tax was defeated in May.

Cunningham's project includes development of areas in downtown Pine Bluff as a way to increase tourism through the city's musical and cultural heritage.

The price tag for the development is $6 million, with $2 million of that committed in December by the Pine Bluff City Council.

The city's commitment to fund its promised share of the project seemed to be in doubt last month when Council Member Bruce Lockett spoke at the first What's Next meeting and said he was concerned that no money had been appropriated by the city. In the end, Mayor Shirley Washington said she would make a budget adjustment for a little more than a fourth of the $2 million but said additional funding might be difficult given that the Go Forward tax renewal had failed.

Go Forward has since delivered tax-related proposed ordinances to the city council in hopes of getting them approved, as well as the two tax proposals placed on a November special election ballot.

The newly proposed ordinance for the renewal of the five-eighths-cent sales tax specifically mentions that the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District would be funded. The proceeds of the sales tax would go to a variety of Go Forward projects.

Cunningham -- a vocal opponent of Go Forward and its May renewal attempt -- has apparently not been moved to support this newest effort to extend the tax, even though his project would benefit. While former Council Member Joni Alexander Robinson was speaking to the NAACP gathering, held at Family Church of Pine Bluff, she noted that Cunningham was not a supporter of the tax effort.

"Amen," he responded.

After the meeting, Cunningham explained his stance, saying he saw no benefit in having Go Forward play any part in the development of the downtown plan he is heading up.

"Go Forward brings no value to this effort," he said. "They don't have a background in this work, and they don't have a record of project completion. This should be left with the city's Economic and Community Development Department. It's what they do."

Cunningham also said he feared that because of the influence of Go Forward, the downtown project would not have the same focus.

"I could get the project funded through the tax, but the project wouldn't be what was envisioned," he said. "I want the history of that district to be told in an authentically real way. I do not want the history to be whitewashed to make it palatable. We need to pay homage to the social fires that wrote that history. We do not need 'happy history,' which is what it would be if Go Forward is over it."

Go Forward, a nonprofit that operates behind closed doors by its own board of directors, has been criticized for its lack of transparency and accountability. Cunningham said that if Go Forward wanted to collaborate with the NAACP, it could have waited until the NAACP's community meetings concluded so that their needs could be worked into Go Forward's efforts.

"But once again, they are driving their own car," Cunningham said, "and the steering wheel only drives straight and does not turn. This is how they are doing it now, and this is how they will be doing it seven years from now."

The NAACP president, Ivan Whitfield, a former Council Member, said Go Forward had not reached out to the NAACP before crafting the proposed ordinances that are now being considered by the City Council.

Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley could not be reached for comment for this story.

The current Go Forward tax was passed in 2017 and went into effect later that year. It expires late in 2024. The proposed renewal of the tax would extend it for another seven years, expiring in 2031.

Other speakers included UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, who spoke about the many projects that are being planned or under construction on campus; Joni Alexander Robinson, a mayoral candidate who said several city departments are underfunded; and Lori Walker Guelache, the director of Pine Bluff's Economic and Community Development Department.

Alexander went through a list of projects, some of which are in partnership with Go Forward, then mentioned an off-campus area – the drive to UAPB on the Martha Mitchell Expressway – which needs improvement.

"That's the first feel that a new student and their parents get for UAPB," he said, adding that the drive has seen some improvements since 2013 when he took over as chancellor. He said he went to other campuses and "didn't see any other drive-up like UAPB's. That project down University Avenue still needs a touch."

Michael McCray, communications director for the NAACP, asked Alexander what he could do with another $500 million, adding that the reason he was asking is because the campus had been underfunded by that amount over the years.

"When you shortchange UAPB, you shortchange Pine Bluff and you shortchange Jefferson County," McCray said.

"We could transform the entire campus in a number of ways," Alexander said. "I'm so glad you made that point. I do believe that an investment in UAPB is an investment in the city of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Not only do we employ 700 people but we bring 2,500 students to the area, and this year we brought in $10 million in grants, which is money that is spent in the community."

Robinson described what she called the city's underfunded departments.

"Code enforcement gets $70,000 a year," she said. "Do you all see the blight here? That makes no sense. They should be receiving $1.5 million. Along with capital projects, the Street Department needs more funding and we need more street lights. We need a Youth Services Department for the youth with after-school programs – somewhere where there's a safe place to go. This is not rocket science."

Robinson, who used to be a supporter of Go Forward but became an opponent during her term on the City Council, questioned Go Forward's ability to provide proposed legislation to the Council for approval.

"Why is Go Forward the only organization that has that right?" she asked. "If it's really for the people, it should be by the people."

Guelache asked the attendees to help build and strengthen Pine Bluff's neighborhoods from within by helping neighbors and finding ways to join forces that take positive action.

During a question-and-answer segment, audience members brought up the recent spate of homicides, several of which have had teenagers as victims.

Whitfield said the city used to have a summer camp for hundreds of youngsters, feeding them breakfast and lunch and teaching them good manners.

"Five days a week, we taught them to say 'yes, ma'am' and 'no sir,' and 'pull your pants up,'" Whitfield said. "They did away with that, but then King Cotton comes along and they bring in boys from out of state and put them up in hotels and feed them and they didn't pay a dime. But when our boys want to go watch, it costs them $8 and another $20 to park. I have a problem with that."

The King Cotton Holiday Classic basketball tournament is an annual event that is supported by Go Forward.

Two other speakers expressed support for an upcoming millage increase vote in August. Patrons in the pre-annexed Pine Bluff School District are being asked to support a 6-mill increase, and those in the old Dollarway School District are being asked to support a 6.9-mill increase. The tax increase would pay for a new Pine Bluff High School.

"Our kids deserve a new facility," said Sederick Charles Rice, who is on the limited-authority school board.

"We want to pass this millage," said Mattie Collins, a retired educator in the Pine Bluff School District. "Our kids deserve everything that's good and positive."

The NAACP has invited the public to contribute to a needs-assessment survey. Here is the link:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XNSTFPF