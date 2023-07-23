Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

Today at 1:01 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices July 11-17.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

23-177. Lorie Wooden v. JW Wooden

23-296. India Wing v. Jake Wing

23-313. Marilyn Rhoads v. David Rhoads

23-343. Elizabeth Mitchell v. James Mitchell

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-802. Michelle Deaton v. Brett Deaton

23-18. Tiffany Walker v. Michael Walker

23-40. Jenna Adele Burch v. Zachery T. Burch

23-66. Heather Barnett v. Joseph Barnett

23-108. Madison Tapia v. Raymundo Tapia

23-123. Alex Gustafson v. Stephanie Gustafson

23-285. Cody J. Williams v. Jessica L. Williams

23-317. Carol Cannedy v. Joshua Cannedy

23-407. William Hargis v. Rebecca Hargis

23-417. Lisa Kay Thompson v. Shannon P. Thompson

