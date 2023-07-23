Education notebook: A new AEA president | National Merit Scholar from LR Central High | PCSSD to meet at Mills High

Special ed teacher heads teacher union

April Reisma, a special education teacher in the Pulaski County Special School District and formerly in the Benton School District, has this month assumed the position of president of the Arkansas Education Association.

The organization's new president has a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa, a master's degree in educational theory and practice from Arkansas State University and further training in teaching English as a second language and in virtual instruction.

Reisma was elected in April to succeed Carol B. Fleming, who served in the leadership role for the past four years.

Fleming said last week that she is returning to work in the Little Rock School District, from which she has been on extended leave while she led the state's largest teacher union.

Fleming is a speech-language pathologist in the capital city school system.

LR Central grad lands scholarship

Ann Gao of Maumelle, a 2023 graduate of Little Rock Central High, is a recipient of a National Merit PPG Foundation Community Scholarship.

Gao is planning a career in biochemistry.

The names of most Merit Scholar awardees of 2023 were announced earlier this year. However, the award that Gao was chosen to receive became available at a later time.

County district sets board meeting site

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District will hold its monthly business meeting at a different place this month.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mills University Studies High School.

The board typically meets the second Tuesday of each month in the district's administration building, which is at 925 E. Dixon Road, next door to Mills.

The traditional date for the meeting was in conflict this month with the summer training and travel plans of those who participate in the board meetings.

Tuesday's meeting at Mills will be recorded but not be livestreamed.

Students focus of entrepreneur event

The Venture Center is partnering with Economics Arkansas to host the first-ever Pitch 'N Punch on Thursday at the Museum of Discovery in downtown Little Rock.

Students entering fifth-through-eighth grades registered earlier this month to participate in the event in which they will learn about entrepreneurship and the fundamentals of "pitching" or presenting ideas to solve a problem or meet a community need.

A first-place winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

"Entrepreneurial development can begin at any age. We don't have to wait until adulthood to start creating," said Pamela Reed, managing director of entrepreneurship programs at The Venture Center. "By believing in our students and promoting young visionaries, we promote the future of Arkansas."

A local panel of judges will hear the proposals. Those panel members are expected to include Kelly Bass, chief executive officer of the Museum of Discovery; Ar' Jillian Gilmer, Arkansas certified teacher and a parent and community engagement professional; and Marie Bruno, executive director of Arkansas Economic Acceleration Foundation.

Prior to the competition, all participants will attend two pitch-preparation sessions facilitated by the Innovation Hub.

School honored in computer science

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs received Gold Medal recognition in the Arkansas Computer Science Gold Medal School Program sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Education's Office of Computer Science.

The public residential high school is the first school to achieve the Computer Science Gold Medal designation since the program was established in the fall of 2020 by the state Education Department. The program recognizes Arkansas high schools for outstanding work in implementing computer science and computing programs.

"ASMSA's community of learning is thrilled to be the first school in the state to receive a Gold Medal," said school Director Corey Alderdice.

"As Arkansas schools have embraced the possibilities afforded through robust computer science education, it has been important that ASMSA not only continues to innovate within our residential experience but also bring along educators and districts across Arkansas through our statewide outreach initiatives," Alderdice also said.

The school offers a wide range of computer science courses and out-of-school enrichment programs that are not typically available at other Arkansas high schools. All students are required to take a computer programming course while also having the opportunity to explore courses in game creation, modern manufacturing, artificial intelligence and robotics, web applications and other college-level computer programming courses.