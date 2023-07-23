Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fairfield Bay and Master Gardeners

Today at 7:57 a.m.

I got an invitation for a going away party for dear friends Bob and Sharon of Fairfield Bay.  Master Gardeners were gathering for a potluck to send them off in style.

  photo    


Host Maud did a great job and there was food a plenty--(Master Gardeners are great cooks along with being great gardeners!)

  photo    


 Unfortunately, when the honorees arrived, Sharon missed a step and took a hard fall, so she spent the party at the ER!  Life happens in ways we don't always plan.  We celebrated them in absentia, and I did have time to go visit them the next day before I left town.

I also got to tour several of the Master Gardener projects in Fairfield Bay.  This has to be one of the most dedicated group of volunteers in the state.  I first went to their two community gardens



  photo   


where raised beds were overflowing with quality produce.

  photo    


 Deer fencing around the perimeter of both gardens keeps the deer at bay.

Then we went to their signature project--Ed Leamon park.

  photo    


 What a huge project that is, and they do a fantastic job with it.

  photo    


 Every time I have gone, they are expanding and adding something new.

  photo    


For several years now they have been adding art in the garden,

  photo    


and that has greatly expanded in recent years.

  photo    


 There are some amazing sculptures, installations and the newest piece is pretty impressive on their walking trail.

  photo    


 We walked the garden, then the trails.  We did find one problem in the butterfly garden.  The genista broom caterpillar

  photo    


had decimated a plant in record time.  They got on the phone immediately and started making plans to control it.

I have said for decades now that Master Gardener volunteers are the best volunteers ever, and looking at these quality projects that enhance their community in so many ways just reinforce that opinion.  It was a delight to reconnect with my friends in the Bay and get to see first-hand the end result of all their hard work.  What a boon to their community!

It started raining as I left, and I drove in heavy rain all the way home. They ended up with 2.25 inches in Fairfield Bay and I got 1.5 inches.  Still hard to believe this is July!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT