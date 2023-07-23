Fairfield Bay and Master Gardeners

I got an invitation for a going away party for dear friends Bob and Sharon of Fairfield Bay. Master Gardeners were gathering for a potluck to send them off in style.





Host Maud did a great job and there was food a plenty--(Master Gardeners are great cooks along with being great gardeners!)





Unfortunately, when the honorees arrived, Sharon missed a step and took a hard fall, so she spent the party at the ER! Life happens in ways we don't always plan. We celebrated them in absentia, and I did have time to go visit them the next day before I left town.

I also got to tour several of the Master Gardener projects in Fairfield Bay. This has to be one of the most dedicated group of volunteers in the state. I first went to their two community gardens













where raised beds were overflowing with quality produce.





Deer fencing around the perimeter of both gardens keeps the deer at bay.

Then we went to their signature project--Ed Leamon park.





What a huge project that is, and they do a fantastic job with it.





Every time I have gone, they are expanding and adding something new.





For several years now they have been adding art in the garden,





and that has greatly expanded in recent years.





There are some amazing sculptures, installations and the newest piece is pretty impressive on their walking trail.





We walked the garden, then the trails. We did find one problem in the butterfly garden. The genista broom caterpillar





had decimated a plant in record time. They got on the phone immediately and started making plans to control it.

I have said for decades now that Master Gardener volunteers are the best volunteers ever, and looking at these quality projects that enhance their community in so many ways just reinforce that opinion. It was a delight to reconnect with my friends in the Bay and get to see first-hand the end result of all their hard work. What a boon to their community!

It started raining as I left, and I drove in heavy rain all the way home. They ended up with 2.25 inches in Fairfield Bay and I got 1.5 inches. Still hard to believe this is July!