Filmmaker interviews LR author

A BOOKISH DOCUMENTARY Earlier this year, filmmaker and writer Mason Engel set out on a quest to visit a bookstore in each of the 50 states and interview a local author in an effort to learn more about America's relationship with books and to explore the idea of the Great American Novel.

Oh, and he did all of this in 50 days while also reading 50 books by the authors he met along the way.

Now Engel, who lives in Columbus, Ind., is documenting his travels and experience in the film "Books Across America" and has taken to Kickstarter in an effort to raise the $50,000 needed to finish the movie. Visit booksxamerica.com to see the trailer and find out more details.

On Feb. 22, the 41st day of his journey, Engel and his two-person crew visited WordsWorth Books in Little Rock and interviewed Ayana Gray, the Little Rock-based bestselling author of "Beasts of Prey" and "Beasts of Ruin."

"I was really excited about meeting her," says Engel, who is a fan of the fantasy and speculative fiction that Gray explores in her novels. "Reading our research on her background made me more excited to read her work, and getting to meet her in person was a real treat."

Gray is in good company. Among the other writers Engel interviews in the film are Joyce Carol Oates (New Jersey), James Patterson (Florida), Ann Patchett (Tennessee) and Ross Gay (Ohio).

It was hard not to be in awe when speaking to some of the film's literary heavy hitters, Engel admits.

"First and foremost, I'm a reader and I'm a fan of these people. It was a challenge to calm the nerves before a big interview."

Engel's other movies include the short documentary "The Bookstour," about his visits to indie bookstores across the U.S. while promoting his self-published novel "2084," and the yet-to-be-released short film "Story Road," featuring interviews with authors Andy Weir, Nnedi Okorafor, Christopher Paolini and Hugh Howey.

Engel's stop in Little Rock just happened to fall on his 28th birthday, and his mom, who was in Indiana, made sure he got to celebrate with a chocolate cake from the Blue Cake Co. in Little Rock.

"She had it delivered to the bookstore before the interview," he says. "It was delicious."

OBAMA'S A FAN Ashley McBryde's "The Devil I Know," the title cut from the Mammoth Spring native's forthcoming album, is one of former President Barack Obama's favorite songs of this summer.

"The Devil I Know" was among 41 songs on Obama's Summer 2023 Playlist, which he announced last week. Other tracks include "Snooze" by SZA, "Just Breathe" by Pearl Jam, Aretha Franklin's "Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business)" and more. Listen to the whole thing at Barack Obama's 2023 Summer Playlist on Spotify.

