Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL SOUTHEAST, 1501 W. 73rd Ave. Date of opening inspection July 18. Okay to operate--permit given.

OCOTLAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT LLC, 3141 W. 28th Ave. Date of opening inspection July 17. Some surfaces throughout the establishment are visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Some flooring throughout the facility is unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. The walk in cooler and walk in freezer were being worked on during the inspection. The walk in cooler and walk in freezer should not be used until the walk in cooler reads 41 degrees F or below and the walk in freezer reads 32 degrees F or below. Other working coolers/freezers throughout the establishment should be used to store food in until the walk in cooler and freezer are working. Okay to operate--permit given.

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 2707 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection July 17. Cheese (51 degrees F) and macaroni and cheese (50 degrees F) in the walk in cooler connected to the walk in freezer and coleslaw (50 degrees F) and shredded cheese (43 degrees F) on the prep line are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The manager informed the inspector that he took temperatures of the food in the walk in cooler connected to the walk in freezer this morning (July 17) between 10:30-11am and it was reading 41-42 degrees F. Inspector asked him to discard the contents of the walk in cooler connected to the walk in freezer that must stay cold for food safety. No trash lids observed on trash cans containing food residue when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be kept covered when not in continuous use.

CHAPEL FOOD MART, 5901 Sulphur Springs Road. Date of inspection July 17. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Observed trash can with no lids. Trash cans shall have a lid when not in continuous else.

CITA BEE'S LEARNING ACADEMY, 613 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection July 17. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.