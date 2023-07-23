Fort Smith directors approve allocation of 1% Sebastian County sales tax collection

FORT SMITH -- City directors approved continuing the current allocation of countywide sales tax proceeds should the proposal to continue the 1% sales and use tax be approved by voters in August.

Sebastian County's Quorum Court in April called a special election to propose continuation of the tax, which voters first approved in 1994 and since have renewed twice for 10-year periods. The last renewal was after an election May 14, 2013.

County Judge Steve Hotz has said the tax will sunset in June 2024 unless voters approve the extension.

The tax generated more than $33.7 million in 2022, according to Hotz. Of that total, Sebastian County received more than $4.8 million, with the rest divided among the 11 cities and incorporated towns in the county. Allocations are based on population.

Hotz has said the county would have to curtail services to some extent if voters don't continue the tax. The decision also would have an "extreme impact" on the county's smaller municipalities -- such as Bonanza, Mansfield and Midland -- because the tax revenue is a significant income source for them.

Early voting for the election will be held Aug. 1-4 and Aug. 7, according to a notice of election the Sebastian County's Election Commission signed. The early voting centers residents will be able to use from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days will be Room G8 in the county courthouse in Fort Smith and the Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood. The election will be held Aug. 8.

Fort Smith's sales tax allocations from 2014 to 2024 include 76% for public safety, 6% for the city library system, 2.5% for the Parks and Recreation department, 1.5% for senior citizen services and 14% for other city services, including but not limited to general administration and operations.

At-large Director Kevin Settle asked at the director's meeting Tuesday how the board could go about changing the allocations.

"I think the intention of the resolution is to express a current intention," City Attorney Jerry Canfield said of the directors' vote to continue the current allocation. "It's not a legal requirement that this be done. So the board may, in my opinion, adjust this as it makes its determination and its intention on these revenues in the future."

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton proposed any changes to the allocations require two public meetings and a super majority vote of at least 5-2 for a change to be made. He said departments are depending on the revenue and it's critical the public knows and can trust what the sales tax money goes toward.

The directors passed Morton's proposal unanimously.

