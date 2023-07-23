Fort Smith directors OK requesting land donation to build park at former ACME Brick quarry

FORT SMITH -- City directors unanimously approved requesting the donation of land on Old Greenwood Road to create a mountain bike and multipurpose trail park in northern Fort Smith.

Directors discussed a resolution at their meeting Tuesday to request land formerly used by the Acme Brick Co.

A memo from City Administrator Carl Geffken to the directors explained the land contains three parcels, with the one to the west of Old Greenwood Road to be potentially developed into the park. The parcels to the east could become a detention pond to reduce flooding in May Branch Creek, and the remaining area could be used for mixed-use development, according to the memo.

"Over the past 100 years, the Acme Brick Company in Fort Smith, Arkansas, produced the bricks that built the city we know and love today," a letter to Acme states. "The homes, businesses and public spaces in Fort Smith came to life because of the bricks that came from the clay of our ground. Seventy miles of brick roads once paved the way for Fort Smith to grow and thrive, and many of these brick buildings and roads are still serving the community today -- an ongoing testimony to the strength and quality of the bricks made in Fort Smith."

The letter notes while the clay deposits may be gone, the land is still useful, and the city wishes to honor the company's labor by calling the space Brick Yard Park.

Geffken said the city has also spoken with Acme Brick, but he thinks a formal request letter signed by the mayor and the Board of Directors clarifies the city's position.

The idea for the park was originally brought to the city's Parks Commission in May, where the board unanimously agreed to endorse the plan presented by the Friends of Recreational Trails.

The park concept is to have the western side be for various difficulties of mountain biking trails, with multiuse trails around the park's perimeter, the water detention pond and a bridge called "The Conveyor" to connect the west and east parcels similarly to the conveyor belt that transferred material from the quarry to the kiln across Old Greenwood Road.

Michael Mings, a member of the Friends of Recreational Trails and mobility coordinator for Fort Smith, said at the Park Commission meeting the group hopes to create a master plan that would include public input on other amenities to have at the park. He noted building Brick Yard Park would create a row of parks in the area, with Creekmore Park to the north and the Kelley Park Ballfields to the south.

The presentation said the park could also have a community impact of bridging socioeconomic and racial divides in the area by building a shared, communal space between Northside and Southside high schools; Ramsey and Darby middle schools; and the Ward 1 and Ward 4 boundaries. It said funding could come from the city's parks and recreation capital improvements tax; the city's capital improvements tax for streets, drainage and bridges; and the city's general fund.

"We believe this project has the potential to be catalytic for the city in helping us to retain talent, boost our economy and also improve public health, and we hope to have the board's support throughout the duration of this project," Mings said at the directors meeting.

At-large Director Kevin Settle asked Mings to think out of the box when continuing to design the project.

"Don't assume that that road has to be there. Because roads can be moved, but once you build a project, it can't," he said.

Ward 2 Director Andre Good said he thinks the flood mitigation idea is a wonderful example of thinking outside the box, especially considering the city had flooding issues as recently as July 14.