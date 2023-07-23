FYI Calendar: Guided tour today at 2 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

July 23 (Sunday)

Guided Tour -- "John Bell Jr.: A Painted Legacy" and "Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze" with Gallery Educator Marti Corff, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday Music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

July 24 (Monday)

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

July 25 (Tuesday)

Authors in the Afternoon -- With B. Elane, author of "The Search for the Biblical Marriage Ceremony," 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bingo for Books -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

July 26 (Wednesday)

Story Time -- "Bright Star" by the Young Actors Guild, 1o a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Wonderful Wednesday -- "Bright Star" by the Young Actors Guild, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bags at the Bakery Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

July 27 (Thursday)

Story Time -- "Bright Star" by the Young Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Movie Matinee -- "Rock Dog 3: Battle of the Beat," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Crafty Corner -- Cup weaving for adults, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

July 28 (Friday)

Story Time -- "Bright Star" by the Young Actors Guild, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Library Lab -- What happens when you combine chocolate and chemistry, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

July 29 (Saturday)

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Qigong Workshop -- With Maria Chowdhury, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45-$80. ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com