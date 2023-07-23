Garden guests get in spirit

Laura Stilwell (from left), LeAnn Lee(cq), Kathleen Holloway, Kathy Launder and Elaine Dominguez, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks volunteers, help out at the Firefly Fling Festival on July 15 at the garden in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Children and adults alike got in the spirit of the Firefly Fling Festival on July 15, becoming faeries, dragons, sprites, butterflies, pirates, superheroes,...

