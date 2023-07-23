Happy birthday. You don't always want to be the star, but you'll be noticed and adored anyway because you use your talent to make a difference, move people and make them happier. More highlights: You'll go where you're the one with the accent. Your contributions will be considered bright and novel. An investment brings quick money and long-term satisfaction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's that one person in your group who is not afraid to ask for more. It may strike some as greedy, but any talent can be used for good, and you're just the leader to figure out a way to make this work for the whole group.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll get pleasure from not only how something tastes, feels or looks but also from what you believe about it. For this and other reasons, the story of things, how they are made and by whom, will matter a great deal to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your "live and let live" policy is easy to maintain among the well-mannered and put to the test by those with a very different sense of boundaries from your own. Tests are an opportunity to shine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If they don't get you yet, don't worry. Their lack of imagination gives you an advantage. They may assess you according to your present circumstances rather than considering your potential, which offers you the opportunity to quietly develop, improve and, eventually, rule.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Different endeavors need different teams. The ones who slay a work project may not be your go-to for a child's birthday party or fishing trip. One versatile partner will help you in multiple ways to earn a cherished position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Things are working, though progress could be so slow you have trouble seeing or believing it. Be patient. Changing tactics will only set you back. Stick to the plan a little longer. Momentum takes time to build.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The obstacle is internal. Claim more hope and optimism and get moving in the direction of your wishes. You'll find that much of the noise will be drowned out by the rushing air created by your own momentum.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's no reason the work has to be a grind. With the right people around, it's easy to keep things fun. Align yourself with those who, like you, communicate effectively and in a way that keeps morale high.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are driven by ambition, not greed. Your ambition is to serve many, and you are open to different ways in which this can happen, some of which will be very different from your original vision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Sensing that your energy is needed somewhere, you conserve it. You avoid conflict and connect with your core of gentle, supportive strength. You're as constant as a mountain. Storms come and go; the mountain remains.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you want something and then do the opposite, it's a sign of conflicting interests within you. Pretend you are not one person but a committee, then pose the question: Who among you is not on board, and why?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll do a thing the same way you have for years, but suddenly it feels wrong. You're not the same person you were. This awareness is the start of learning fresh accommodations for the new you.