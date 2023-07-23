Hunger Relief hosts melon event





The summer heat and rainfall this year yielded one of the highest numbers of watermelons for Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance's annual Watermelon Crawl on Saturday morning.

Over 120 volunteers took a hayride from the parking lot of Stone Links Park in North Little Rock to 5 acres of land to harvest and pack 100,000 pounds of watermelons to be donated to food banks across the state.

Since 2010 the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance has been working with farmers to plant watermelons in May for them to be ready for the melon crawl by late July or August.

On Saturday morning, volunteers could also compete for medals in distance seed spitting, a no-handed watermelon race and a watermelon eating contest.

The organizers have seen a handful of consistent faces for the past decade, but each year there is more growth in the network of volunteers.

Marlesha Johnson was one of the many volunteers who signed up through her workplace with her co-workers. She brought her 9-year-old daughter, Bria, who was most excited about the competitions.

"I have never done anything like this with her before," Johnson said. "I am not a bug person, so I was a little freaked out about going out there, but she loves it. She's pushing to go back to the field."

After competing in the watermelon race and seeing two spiders in the field, Bria was planning ahead for next year's crawl.

"I want to come out here next year," she said and asked her mom if she could bring her friends next time.

Amongst the new faces, many of the volunteers were long-time attendees.

Jasmine Zandi grew up in Arkansas and was once a volunteer but now works as the out-of-school programs director for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

"It's so cool to see this side of the work, because more often than not we are just sitting in our offices," she said. "On my way here, I stopped for coffee and I was talking to the barista, and I told her I was going to come here and pick melons and then go to the food bank, and she was so interested in that concept as work."

When Zandi was volunteering in high school, she never thought that she would eventually join the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance's staff.

She started as an intern.

"I thought if I could have this kind of fun for work, that's a plus," Zandi said.

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance was founded by members of the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas in Mountain Home, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Bethel Heights and the River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith.

After the volunteers harvest and load the watermelons, the food banks come and pick them up to be distributed to food banks across the state.

"Food insecurity is just a very prevalent issue, so being able to address it in this way and get folks involved in the process is great, especially since we have people who come out each year who aren't even on our staff -- they're just a part of the community," Zandi said.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.





Christina Cao picks a watermelon during the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance’s annual watermelon crawl near Stone Links Park in North Little Rock on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





