IMPACT picks educators for cohort

Nineteen people make up the newest cohort of educators selected for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's IMPACT Arkansas Principal Fellowship program.

The program -- newly headed by former central Arkansas charter school system leader John Bacon -- is designed to build school leadership capacity of individuals and thus increase the number of school principal candidates in the state. The program particularly works to serve geographically isolated or financially struggling school systems.

The educators chosen through a review process and their current places of employment are:

Brittany Aalto, Lincoln Elementary School, Lincoln School District.

Stephanie Baker, Greenland Middle School, Greenland School District.

Erica Box, McGehee Elementary, McGehee School District.

James Copeland, Marvell-Elaine High School, Marvell-Elaine School District.

Britney Davis, Cedar Ridge Elementary School, Cedar Ridge School District.

Kaylan Ellis, Berryville Elementary, Berryville School District.

Jessica Gray, Paris High School, Paris School District.

Meredith Jeter, Park Avenue Elementary, Stuttgart School District.

Ben Jones, Pangburn High School, Pangburn School District.

DaLecia Jones, Robert F. Morehead Middle School, Pine Bluff School District.

Marlie Kinard, Douglas MacArthur Junior High, Jonesboro School District.

Cassie King, Clarendon High School, Clarendon School District.

Sonja McKinney, Lee High School, Lee County School District.

Laura Starr Phillips, J.F. Wahl Elementary, Helena-West Helena School District.

Patricia Smith, Bismarck Middle School, Bismarck School District.

Keri Standridge, Leslie Intermediate School, Searcy County School District.

Paula Thiel, Booneville Elementary School, Booneville School District.

Crystal Thomas, Arkansas Middle School, Texarkana School District.

Tamra Wiley, Brady Elementary School, Little Rock School District.

The nearly decade-old program is partnership between the UA College of Education and Health professions and the Walton Family Foundation.

The college recently received new funding to strengthen support for the fellows. The Windgate Foundation has pledged a nearly $500,000 gift to the college that's earmarked for the next two cohorts of fellows. The Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation also recently committed funds to the program. The $40,000 King Foundation gift will provide additional support to fellows from rural Eastern Arkansas counties.

"IMPACT is making a huge difference in Arkansas by improving the available pool of potential leaders in schools that traditionally struggle to fill leadership positions," said Kate Mamiseishvili, dean of the college. "We are grateful for our partners that believe in the mission and have committed to helping support future school leaders."

Graduates commit to staying in their current school for two years post-graduation after earning a master's degree in educational leadership from the university. Nearly 100% of IMPACT graduates remain in Arkansas schools, and 81% remain in high-poverty schools.

The fellowship program has enrolled more than 100 fellows to date.