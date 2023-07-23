Amber Harris of Phoenix, who suffered seven fractured vertebrae, collapsed lungs and bruising when she was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, responded with an emphatic "yes" when her boyfriend "got down on one knee beside my hospital bed."

Morris Bart, a New Orleans attorney, cited "catastrophic" brain, facial and spinal injuries as he sued the city on behalf of a New Braunfels, Texas, teenager crushed when a large tree limb snapped off as he sat on a bench in the French Quarter's Jackson Square.

Geoffrey Guttschow, police chief of Antioch, Ill., said inspections "necessitated us to immediately secure it as evidence" as officers towed away the carnival ride Moby Dick while a 10-year-old boy recovers from the serious injuries he suffered when he was thrown out of his seat.

Kevin Williams of Anchorage, Alaska, said of course it was scary but "I'll never stop, and this is once in a lifetime," after he escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale while paddleboarding in Prince William Sound.

Michael Roth, president of Wesleyan University in Connecticut, pledged that the school will also increase its efforts to ensure diversity in the student body as it became the latest to put an end to legacy admissions.

Andrea Douglas of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville, Va., said "we're getting there" after a judge dismissed the bulk of a lawsuit seeking to stop the museum from melting down a disassembled statue of Robert E. Lee in a project dubbed "Swords into Plowshares."

John Tuchi, a U.S. district judge, ruled that an Arizona law requiring people to stay at least 8 feet away while filming law enforcement officers is unconstitutional, citing a chilling effect and a clearly established First Amendment right.

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, interim police chief of Louisville, Ky., will now be the first Black woman to lead the department full time, bringing fresh hope to a force under a federal consent decree after years of scrutiny following the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

mTucker, a chocolate Labrador mix, got a steak dinner that night and ever since has been "eating very well," his owners say, after his barking in the woods behind their home near the Pennsylvania-New York border led to the capture of an escaped inmate and a $2,000 reward.