Jean Block named new chief executive officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority

LITTLE ROCK -- Members of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission on Friday voted to appoint Jean Block as the next chief executive officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, effective Aug. 14.

Block has served as the utility's chief legal officer since 2016. She will be the first woman to lead the Water Reclamation Authority as chief executive officer.

She will replace Gregorio Ramon, who is retiring after leading the wastewater utility since 2014.

When they met in a virtual session Friday, wastewater commissioners convened in executive session for a brief period. They then returned to open session and approved Block's appointment in a unanimous voice vote of the commissioners present.

In addition to the effective date of her hiring, the approved motion gave a starting annual salary of $230,000 to Block. Ramon's annual salary is $265,491.

Patched into the teleconference meeting following the vote, Block thanked the commissioners as well as Ramon for his leadership. She said she was "honored" to lead the organization and accepted the position.

"The commission is extremely pleased to have such an exceptional candidate to lead the utility," Chair Schawnee Hightower said. "We are confident in your ability to drive innovation, efficiency and sustainability for the utility."

In an interview, Block said she felt "elated." The organization is "filled with talented, passionate people, and I am thrilled to build on the legacy that Greg is leaving," she said, one that includes strong relationships with city leaders and regulators as well as a record of transparency.

In addition to the budget for the year ahead and the expected conclusion of a consent administrative order, Block said she looked ahead to developing a strategic plan for the organization and having an economic impact study performed.

Ramon said Block's position on the leadership team meant her involvement has extended to just about every decision made at the utility, not simply the operations of the legal department. "She's had H.R., she's had environmental affairs, and she has a breadth of everything that's been going on in the utility," he said.

Block was one of four finalists for the position. The others included Michael Rhoda, the chief financial officer for the wastewater utility since 2019.

Before joining Water Reclamation Authority, Block served as chief legal counsel for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, according to her resume.

From 2005 to 2012, she was an assistant attorney general within the Arkansas attorney general's office, where she was promoted to develop and manage a health care bureau, handling hundreds of health care complaints from consumers, her resume said.

From 2002 to 2005, she was an associate attorney with Wilson & Associates.

Block received a bachelor's degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

She has received Class I and II licenses as a wastewater treatment operator and attended a water and wastewater leadership program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2020, according to her resume.

For four years, Block served on the Water Reclamation Commission when it was known as the Sanitary Sewer Committee.