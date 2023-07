“I think the festival is a special one in the sense that it really has a family feel to the whole outfit. Its not one of those big, sprawling, impersonal type music festivals,” Joe Stamm says of Peacemaker Music Festival. Joe Stamm Band just released a five-song EP, "Fort Smith," as part of the Emerging Artist of the Year award through Peacemaker Music Festival. (Courtesy Photo)

Joe Stamm Band The Joe Stamm Band hearts Fort Smith. Joe Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Joe Stamm Band, Calder Allen

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content