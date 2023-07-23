“Our biggest initiative, 100 Families, is going to help 100 families at a time move from crisis to career. That’s what we’re all here for, and that’s a banner that anyone in the community can get behind.” -Paul Chapman (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



It's easy to look at Paul Chapman's life now and see a servant's heart in action through Restore Hope Arkansas, the Little Rock... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Jon Paul Chapman Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content