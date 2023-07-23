Farewell to Meredith

I am truly sorry to learn of Meredith Oakley's death. We never met, but I felt as though we kind of knew each other after several years of communication by means of letters that I mailed to her for print before I had a computer, and her occasional postal reply to me, in addition to printing them.

I was sorry too, to learn of her departure from the newspaper back then, because she never once failed to print anything I sent her for print, and I sent her a lot of letters. She even printed a poem I sent her one time, though she had a policy of not printing poetry as letters. She printed it in her own column so she would not be guilty of contradicting her policy. It was on a subject of keen interest to her, and she just liked the poem well enough to put it in the paper.

I can well understand why she and Bob Starr got along so well together, and I can equally well understand why she would not have been happy at the paper with his passing. I hope she has now found eternal rest in the kingdom of God.

JACK MAYBERRY

Sheridan

No redeeming value

I cannot pass up the opportunity to respond to Richard Sanders' vile, despicable rant about people he despises. The hatred and vitriol expressed in his letter is the kind of attitude responsible for the divisiveness in our society today. I am so tired of so-called "Christians" who think they have the moral high ground in their vaunted superiority. Do none of them remember that the first commandment of Jesus was to love thy neighbor? He meant everyone; he didn't say there were categories of people who should be omitted.

The bile and intolerance of people like Sanders are a major factor in my abandonment of organized religion; I have found again and again that the most outspoken so-called "Christians" are the most intolerant. Most of the wars and terrorism destroying the planet today are in the name of religion.

What harm has a gay person ever done to this man? Homosexuality has existed in every culture back to the ancient Greeks and before; who is to say it is unnatural?

And who does he think he is, telling women what to do with their own bodies? He is a sad, angry man, and unfortunately representative of too many on the far right who criticize liberal values while supporting the biggest liar, adulterer, and con artist ever to sit in the Oval Office. Apparently the rules they apply to the opposition don't apply to their idol.

Moreover, I am weary of these hypocrites' citing the Bible to support their ugly attitudes. Guess what: The Bible was not written by God or by Jesus Christ, but by men, all of whom, like you, are biased and prejudiced in one way or another, and none of whom are infallible. Old Testament law is universally regarded as cruel, bloody, and mean-spirited; Jesus Christ said he came to bring a new order and light to the world with a message of love, not hatred. Richard Sanders has no idea what that means. Loathsome is indeed a good description of this angry man.

And I'm surprised that you printed his vile letter, which--although it may indeed represent the views of many in this benighted state--has no redeeming social value.

NANCY BAXTER

North Little Rock

Enhance trauma care

Recently, I read that Arkansas has a sizable surplus in its tax coffers. I suspect that will lead some politicians and voters to call for state tax cuts, despite many areas that Arkansas fails its citizens by its lack of investment. On roughly the same day, Dr. Jerrilyn Jones presented a public health lecture in part about the difficulties of reducing mortality rates in cardiac and stroke patients in a largely rural state due to inadequate trauma-care accessibility within a critically tight time frame, complicated by many Arkansans living multiple hours away from top-tier emergency centers. Some difficulties are admittedly not modifiable (including but not limited to increasing periods of severe weather that eliminates air transport options). Some are modifiable, though, if we are willing to put the resources into doing so.

Assuring that critical-care personnel and facilities are available without hours-long transport could be a game-changer. Allowing the EMTs, consulting with distant experts, to provide more aggressive treatment while en route could help. Improving telemedicine availability and reliability with expanded broadband is also key.

Under Dr. Jones' expert guidance, Arkansas continues to make progress in emergency care. Imagine how much more progress could be made with more financial and personnel resources invested in rural areas subsidized by taxpayer money! Cardiac events are great equalizers in some ways. Even the wealthiest individuals living hours away from existing trauma facilities often cannot get treatment any quicker than the poor in their communities. Are those rural individuals more interested in lower taxes than in more likely successful outcomes due to more immediate treatment for such crises? Will they step up and ask a tax-averse supermajority and governor to spend some of the tax revenue on enhanced rural trauma accessibility that could well save lives?

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Regime-building 101

I believe Gov. Sarah Sanders qualifies as the exemplary example of cronyism at work in state government. Her appointment of crony Cory Cox to serve on the state Supreme Court to oversee the appeal of the LEARNS Act case shows me how she intends to choose her candidates.

This appointment, on top of her selection of Brandon Adams to the Game and Fish Commission, makes me wonder whether she vets any candidate. The qualifying standards for Mr. Brandon Adams was that he likes to fish and hunt. Let's not forget the judicial appointment of Cody Hiland, the state Republican Party chairman.

Is this regime-building, or what?

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home