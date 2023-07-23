LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Water utility’s finance chief resigns | FOIA software purchase approved | Library systems collaborate on fun run

Financial officer resigns at utility

Central Arkansas Water's chief financial officer has resigned.

Jeff Mascagni had worked for the regional water utility since 2006 and was named chief financial officer in 2014, according to personnel records. His last day was June 30.

"I was not looking but have an exciting opportunity to move back into the private sector and I am ready for a change," Mascagni wrote in a resignation letter dated June 12 and addressed to Central Arkansas Water Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon.

Contract expanded for debris monitor

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday approved a resolution to boost the maximum amount of a contract with a firm tasked with monitoring the collection of debris from the March 31 tornado by over $161,000.

The measure allows city officials to increase the maximum contract amount with Tetra Tech, Inc., originally approved by the city board in April, from $608,465 to $769,677.

It also allows another 30 calendar days to be added to the contract time frame, which now will run until Sept. 14.

"Tetra Tech is responsible for the monitoring of the City's debris collection contractor[']s activities to insure compliance with Federal and State Disaster Recovery Guidelines and Requirements," a memo from the city manager's office said.

Directors approve FOI software deal

The Little Rock Board of Directors on July 11 approved a resolution authorizing a contract with a vendor to purchase software used to process open-records requests for up to $175,000, plus taxes and fees, on an initial contract term of one year.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. will "facilitate the purchase" of Freedom of Information Act software from the firm Exterro, according to the resolution.

The purchase will be funded out of the annual budget for the city attorney's office related to software, according to city board documents.

Water utility plans for plant advance

Louisiana-based Max Foote Construction Co. is expected to carry out the planned overhaul of the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant in Little Rock.

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners approved an initial $810,000 pre-construction service contract with the company at a meeting on July 13.

As part of the pre-construction work, water utility officials anticipate that Max Foote will develop a guaranteed maximum price proposal in order to serve as the construction manager at risk for the project.

The company was one of four firms seeking to become the construction manager at risk that submitted responses to the water utility. The others were Brasfield & Gorrie, Crossland Heavy Contractors and Van Horn Construction.

The planned renovations to the Little Rock water treatment plant contributed to Central Arkansas Water's decision to pursue a 10-year series of rate increases recently. The utility's board of commissioners approved the rate schedule in January.

'Rock, Paper, Run' 5K race scheduled

The Central Arkansas Library System and the North Little Rock Public Library System will hold a 5K race in September.

The "Rock, Paper, Run" race on Sept. 9 is designed to promote Library Card Sign-up Month, according to a recent news release.

Runners will start at the William F. Laman Library in North Little Rock, cross the Broadway Bridge and finish on East Second Street next to the Main Library in Little Rock.

The participant line up is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and the race is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.

"Runners and spectators are encouraged to dress up as their favorite book characters," a news release said. "Registration is $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under."

For more information, visit rockpaperrun.org.